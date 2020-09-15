The 72nd Emmy Awards are only a few days away, but first, we have five nights of the Creative Arts Emmys! On the fourth night of the awards, the Television Academy presented Emmys to the best of the best in categories that celebrate cinematographers, casting directors, sound editors, and more — otherwise known as the unsung heroes behind the brilliance of any good TV show.
This year, the Creative Arts Emmy nominations were dominated by some incredibly high-profile streaming shows like HBO's Watchmen, Amazon Prime Video's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix's The Crown, and new Disney+ series The Mandalorian. As for Broadcast, well, at least we know The Voice and Dancing with the Stars will always be able to pull in a few nominations each year!
Read on for the full list of Creative Arts Emmy winners. This list will be updated as new winners are announced.
Monday, Sept. 14, 2020
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Beastie Boys Story
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time
Becoming
WINNER: The Apollo
The Great Hack
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
WINNER: Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Ugly Delicious
Vice
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Between the Scenes - The Daily Show
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries
WINNER: National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds
Pose: Identity, Family, Community
RuPaul's Drag Race Out Of The Closet
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
A Very Brady Renovation
Antiques Roadshow
Love Is Blind
WINNER: Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Born This Way
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
The Voice
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
American Factory
Apollo 11
Becoming
Sea of Shadows
Serengeti
WINNER: The Cave
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Cheer - "Hit Zero"
WINNER: Life Below Zero - "The New World"
Queer Eye - "We're In Japan!: Japanese Holiday"
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/nonfiction Program
WINNER: American Factory
Apollo 11
Becoming
The Cave
The Last Dance
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
LEGO Masters
WINNER: Cheer
Queer Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Becoming
Home - "Maine"
McMillion$ - "Episode 1"
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness - "Not Your Average Joe"
WINNER: Why We Hate - "Tools & Tactics"
Outstanding Narrator
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution
Lupita Nyong'o - Serengeti
WINNER: David Attenborough - Seven Worlds, One Planet
Chiwetel Ejiofor - The Elephant Queen
Angela Bassett - The Imagineering Story
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
American Factory
WINNER: Apollo 11
Beastie Boys Story
McMillion$ - "Episode 3"
The Last Dance - "Episode 1"
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness - "Cult of Personality"
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
LEGO Masters "Mega City Block"
Queer Eye - "Disabled But Not Really"
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race - "I'm That Bitch"
Survivor - "It's Like A Survivor Economy"
Top Chef - "The Jonathan Gold Standard"
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
WINNER: Cheer - "God Blessed Texas"
Deadliest Catch - "Cold War Rivals"
Life Below Zero - "The New World"
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked - "The Ball Ball"
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-camera)
WINNER: Apollo 11
Beastie Boys Story
Cheer - "Daytona"
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
McMillion$ - "Episode 1"
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness - "Cult Of Personality"
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-camera)
WINNER: Apollo 11
Beastie Boys Story
Cheer - "Daytona"
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
RuPaul's Drag Race - "I'm That Bitch"
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness - "The Noble Thing To Do"
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Beastie Boys
Circus Of Books
WINNER: Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer - "Closing The Net"
McMillion$ - "Episode 1"
The Cave
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee
Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews
WINNER: Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues
The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
WINNER: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
73rd Annual Tony Awards
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
WINNER: Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times"
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
The Oscars
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program
A Celebration Of The Music From Coco
Dancing with the Stars - "Episode 2802"
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race - "I'm That Bitch"
The Oscars
The Voice - "Top 10"
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Nonprosthetic)
Dancing with the Stars - "Disney Night"
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race - "I'm That Bitch"
The Little Mermaid Live!
The Oscars
The Voice - "Top 10"
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program
Dancing with the Stars - "Halloween Night"
Drunk History - "Fame"
RuPaul's Drag Race - "I'm That Bitch"
Saturday Night Live - "Host: Eddie Murphy"
WINNER: The Masked Singer - "The Season Kick-Off Mask-Off: Group A"
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show - "Born At Night, But Not Last Night" (Dime Davis)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Episode 629" (Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner)
WINNER: Saturday Night Live - "Host: Eddie Murphy" (Don Roy King)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah - "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus" (David Paul Meyer)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff" (Jim Hoskinson)
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready - "Flame Monroe" (Linda Mendoza)
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
62nd Grammy Awards
73rd Annual Tony Awards
WINNER: Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
The Kennedy Center Honors
The Oscars
Outstanding Music Direction
Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince
Saturday Night Live - "SNL At Home #1"
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
WINNER: The Kennedy Center Honors
The Oscars
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Eat Sh!t, Bob! (segment)"
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2 (segment)"
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah - "Trump's Coronavirus Address (Bloopers Included) And Trevor's Audience Tribute Song"
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris - "Outdoor Entertaining, Travel"
Drunk History - "Bad Blood"
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Episode 629"
Queer Eye - "We're In Japan!: The Ideal Woman"
WINNER: Saturday Night Live - "Host: Eddie Murphy, Host: John Mulaney"
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
62nd Grammy Awards
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times"
The Little Mermaid Live!
WINNER: The Oscars
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
62nd Grammy Awards
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Episode 629"
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah - "Jessie Reyez"
WINNER: The Oscars
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm - "The Spite Store"
Jimmy Kimmel Live! - "Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn - Jon Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly Ripa, And Music From David Byrne"
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Episode 629"
Saturday Night Live - "Host: Woody Harrelson"
The Voice - "Live Finale"
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
2019 American Music Awards
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
WINNER: Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times"
The Little Mermaid Live!
The Oscars
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Defending Jacob - "After"
Devs - "Episode 7"
The Plot Against America - "Part 1"
Watchmen - "Little Fear Of Lightning"
WINNER: Watchmen - "This Extraordinary Being"
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-camera Series
Bob Hearts Abishola - "Ice Cream For Breakfast"
Family Reunion - "Remember Black Elvis?"
WINNER: The Ranch - "It Ain't My Fault"
Will & Grace - "Accidentally On Porpoise"
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-hour)
Homecoming - "Giant"
Insecure - "Lowkey Happy"
Insecure - "Lowkey Lost"
The End Of The F***ing World - "Episode 2"
WINNER: The Mandalorian - "Chapter 7: The Reckoning"
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
WINNER: black-ish - "Hair Day"
Grace And Frankie - "The Laughing Stock"
Schitt's Creek -"Happy Ending"
The Handmaid's Tale - "Liars"
The Politician - "Pilot"
This Is Us - "Strangers: Part Two"
Outstanding Fantasy/sci-fi Costumes
Carnival Row - "Aisling"
The Handmaid's Tale - "Household"
The Mandalorian - "Chapter 3: The Sin"
WINNER: Watchmen - "It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice"
Westworld - "Parce Domine"
Outstanding Multi-camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: One Day at a Time - "Boundaries"
The Conners - "Slappy Holidays"
Will & Grace - "We Love Lucy"
Will & Grace - "What A Dump"
Outstanding Period Costumes
Hollywood "A Hollywood Ending"
Mrs. America "Shirley"
Pose "Acting Up"
WINNER: The Crown "Cri De Coeur"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "It's Comedy Or Cabbage"
Outstanding Period Makeup and/or Character Makeup (Non-prosthetic)
American Horror Story: 1984 - "The Lady In White"
Hollywood - "Outlaws"
Pose - "Acting Up"
Star Trek: Picard - "Stardust City Rag"
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - "It's Comedy Or Cabbage"
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Big Little Lies - "What Have They Done?, The Bad Mother, I Want To Know"
Killing Eve - "Are You From Pinner?"
Ozark - "Wartime"
Succession - "This Is Not For Tears"
WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale - "Household"
The Morning Show - "In The Dark Night Of The Soul It's Always 3:30 In The Morning"
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-hour)
GLOW - "Up, Up, Up"
Space Force - "THE LAUNCH"
WINNER: The Mandalorian - "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian"
What We Do In The Shadows - "Resurrection, Collaboration, Witches"
Will & Grace - "We Love Lucy"
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
American Horror Story: 1984 - "True Killers"
Hollywood - "Jump"
Pose - "Love's In Need Of Love Today"
WINNER: Star Trek: Picard - "Absolute Candor"
The Mandalorian - "Chapter 6: The Prisoner"
Westworld - "Crisis Theory"
Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Ozark - "Fire Pink"
Ozark - "Wartime"
Stranger Things - "Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt"
Succession - "DC"
WINNER: Succession - "This Is Not For Tears"
The Mandalorian - "Chapter 2: The Child"
The Mandalorian - "Chapter 4: Sanctuary"
The Mandalorian - "Chapter 8: Redemption"
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Mrs. America - "Phyllis"
WINNER: Watchmen - "A God Walks into Abar"
Watchmen - "It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice"
Watchmen - "This Extraordinary Being"
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul - "Bagman"
Star Trek: Picard - "Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2"
WINNER: Stranger Things - "Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt"
The Boys - "The Name Of The Game"
The Crown - "Aberfan"
Westworld - "Parce Domine"
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-hour) and Animation
GLOW - "The Libertines"
Silicon Valley - "Exit Event"
Space Force - "THE LAUNCH"
WINNER: The Mandalorian - "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian"
What We Do In The Shadows - "The Return"
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-hour) and Animation
Modern Family - "Finale Part 1"
Schitt's Creek - "Happy Ending"
Space Force - "SAVE EPSILON 6!"
WINNER: The Mandalorian - "Chapter 2: The Child"
The Ranch - "Fadeaway"
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
American Horror Story: 1984 - "Camp Redwood"
Devs - "Episode 3"
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Hollywood - "Hooray for Hollywood"
WINNER: Watchmen - "This Extraordinary Being"
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Lost In Space - "Ninety-Seven"
Stranger Things - "Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt"
WINNER: The Mandalorian - "Chapter 2: The Child"
Watchmen - "See How They Fly"
Westworld - "Crisis Theory"
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Devs - "Episode 8"
Tales From The Loop - "Loop"
The Handmaid's Tale - "Household"
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan - "Strongman"
WINNER: Vikings - "The Best Laid Plans"
Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020
Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program
WINNER: Big Mouth Guide To Life
Doctor Who: The Runaway
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
Rebuilding Notre Dame
WINNER: The Messy Truth VR Experience
When We Stayed Home
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
WINNER: Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?
Robot Chicken - "Santa's Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special"
Steven Universe Future - "Fragments"
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
WINNER: Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler
Most Dangerous Game
Reno 911!
Star Trek: Short Treks
The Good Place Presents: The Selection
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Stephan James - #FreeRayshawn
WINNER: Laurence Fishburne - #FreeRayshawn
Christoph Waltz - Most Dangerous Game
Mamoudou Athie - Oh Jerome, No (Cake)
Corey Hawkins - Survive
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
WINNER: Jasmine Cephas Jones - #FreeRayshawn
Anna Kendrick - Dummy
Kaitlin Olson - Flipped
Rain Valdez - Razor Tongue
Kerri Kenney-Silver - Reno 911!
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
Insecure
Schitt's Creek
WINNER: Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
Killing Eve
Ozark
WINNER: Succession
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Character Voice-over Performance
WINNER: Maya Rudolph - Big Mouth
Leslie Odom, Jr. - Central Park
Wanda Sykes - Crank Yankers
Taika Waititi - The Mandalorian
Nancy Cartwright - The Simpsons
Hank Azaria - The Simpsons
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming (Juried)
WINNER: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist - "All I Do Is Win," "I've Got the Music in Me," "Crazy"
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried)
WINNER: Archer - "Road Trip"
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming (Juried)
WINNER: Create Together
Outstanding Motion Design (Juried)
WINNER: Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Hollywood - "Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2"
Little Fires Everywhere - "The Spider Web"
Mrs. America - "Reagan"
Unorthodox - "Part 1"
WINNER: Watchmen - "It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice"
Outstanding Music Supervision
Better Call Saul - "The Guy For This"
Euphoria - "And Salt The Earth Behind You"
Insecure - "Lowkey Movin' On"
Killing Eve - "Meetings Have Biscuits"
Stranger Things - "Chapter Three: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard"
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - "It's Comedy Or Cabbage"
Watchmen - "This Extraordinary Being"
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Carnival Row
Defending Jacob
WINNER: Hollywood
Unorthodox
Why We Hate
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
WINNER: Euphoria - "And Salt The Earth Behind You / Song Title: All For Us"
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - "Episode 629 / Song Title: Eat Sh!t, Bob"
Little Fires Everywhere - "Find A Way / Song Title: Build It Up"
The Black Godfather - "Song Title: Letter to My Godfather"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - "Strike Up The Band / Song Title: One Less Angel"
This Is Us - "Strangers / Song Title: Memorized"
Watchmen - "This Extraordinary Being / Song Title: The Way It Used To Be"
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy or Variety Program
Ballers
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Henry Danger
WINNER: Shameless
Space Force
Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth - "Disclosure the Movie: The Musical"
Bob's Burgers - "Pig Trouble in Little Tina"
BoJack Horseman - "The View from Halfway Down"
Rick and Morty - "The Vat of Acid Episode"
The Simpsons - "Thanksgiving of Horror"
Outstanding Children's Program
Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
Star Wars Resistance
We Are the Dream: The Kids of Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
Outstanding Commercial
"Back-to-School Essentials"
"Before Alexa"
"Bounce"
"Groundhog Day"
"The Look"
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
The Apollo
Beastie Boys Story
Becoming
The Great Hack
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
The Cave
Chasing the Moon (American Experience)
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
One Child Nation
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night
Cheer
Kevin Hart: Don't F**K This Up
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
We're Here
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "All In the Family" and "Good Times"
The Oscars
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series Movie or Special
Mrs. America
Normal People
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
The Oscars
Savage X Fenty Show
So You Think You Can Dance ("I'll Be Seeing You," "Mambo Italiano," "The Girl from Ipanema")
So You Think You Can Dance ("Enough Is Enough," "Sign of the Times")
World of Dance ("Dos Jueyes," "El Ray Timbal")
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-camera Series (One Hour)
The Crown - "Aberfan"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - "It's Comedy or Cabbage"
Mindhunter - "Episode 6"
Ozark - "Boss Fight"
Ozark - "Civil Union"
Tales from the Loop - "Loop"
Westworld - "Parce Domine"
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
black-ish - "Hair Day"
Euphoria - "The Next Episode"
Grace and Frankie - "The Tank"
Killing Eve - "Are You Form Pinner?"
The Politician - "Pilot"
Schitt's Creek - "Happy Ending"
Unorthodox - "Part 2"
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Big Little Lies - "She Knows"
Euphoria - "And Salt the Earth Behind You"
The Handmaid's Tale - "Mayday"
Ozark - "In Case of Emergency"
The Politician - "The Assassination of Payton Hobart"
Schitt's Creek - "Happy Ending"
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
62nd Grammy Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "All in the Family" and "Good Times"
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Luke Kirby - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Fred Willard - Modern Family
Adam Driver - Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy - Saturday Night Live
Brad Pitt - Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett - A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph - The Good Place
Wanda Sykes - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bette Midler - The Politician
Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Andrew Scott - Black Mirror
Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
Martin Short - The Morning Show
Jason Bateman - The Outsider
James Cromwell - Succession
Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale
Cicely Tyson - How to Get Away with Murder
Laverne Cox - Orange Is the New Black
Harriet Walter - Succession
Cherry Jones - Succession
Phylicia Rashad - This Is Us
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman - Making It
Nicole Byer - Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Prowoski, and Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye
RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary - Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio - Top Chef
Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program
Mr. Robot - Season_4.0 ARG
Stranger Things - Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop
Westworld - Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Experience
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
America's Got Talent
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Saturday Night Live
So You Think You Can Dance
The Voice
Outstanding Main Title Design
Abstract: The Art of Design
Carnival Row
Godfather of Harlem
The Morning Show
The Politician
Watchmen
Westworld
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Crown
Euphoria
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Succession
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
The Crown
Hollywood
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Star Trek: Picard
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
The Crown
Hollywood
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Watchmen
Westworld
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Insecure
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek - "Happy Ending"
Schitt's Creek - "Star Spreading the News"
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
American Horror Story: 1984
Catherine the Great
Devs
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Watchmen
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ozark
Star Trek: Picard
Stranger Things
Westworld
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
The Blacklist
The Mandalorian
The Rookie
S.W.A.T.
Stranger Things
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby