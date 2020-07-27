The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are rapidly approaching, and there is still a ton of uncertainty surrounding them, with no one — even third-time host Jimmy Kimmel — seeming quite sure what it will look like. One thing that will almost certainly be different than years past is the red carpet. While all the fashionable arrivals and pre-shows are usually major parts of the annual awards show, the possibility of an all-virtual or social distancing-friendly ceremony could that much more difficult (but, hey, maybe everyone will just be wearing sweatpants from their home, which could actually make the whole thing a lot more relatable).

For now, we have little information about what kinds of fashion moments there will or will not be at the 2020 Emmys, but that just means now is as good a time as any to relive last year's red carpet! The 2019 red carpet featured everyone from Billy Porter to Mandy Moore to Kerry Washington turning out instantly memorable looks. Their outfits secured all three of them spots on our best-dressed list, which also included the likes of Zendaya, RuPaul, Emilia Clarke, Sterling K. Brown, Jodie Comer, and more. The best looks blended touches of elegance with casual designs, and we saw a lot of red-and-pink ballgowns come through on the purple carpet, too.

As we wait to find out what will come of TV's biggest night in the age of COVID-19, and await the full list of 2020 Emmy nominees, take a walk down memory lane and revisit all the fashion from the 2019 Emmys red carpet in the gallery below.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations will be revealed live on Tuesday, July 28 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, and you can find out how to watch right here. The 2020 Emmys will air on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

PHOTOS: Emmys 2019: All the Red Carpet Looks