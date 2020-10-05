[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 1 of Netflix's Emily in Paris. If you haven't binged all 10 episodes yet, get on that and return to this post to learn about the cast's wishes for a potential second season.]

Netflix's Emily in Paris is a lovely, escapist romantic comedy set against the gorgeous backdrop of Paris and adorned with plenty of eye candy, from that stunning fashion to the ridiculously good looking men rotating in and out of Emily's (Lily Collins) life. With just 10 half-hour episodes that make up Season 1, it's a quick binge that leaves you wanting more once those final credits roll.

After all, the series left a number of questions hanging in the finale, like what's next for Mindy, who has now moved in with Emily after being fired from her babysitting gig when she rediscovering her love of singing. Does this mean we'll get to see even more of the aspiring singer if the show gets renewed? Plus, what's next for that Emily, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and Camille (Camille Razat) love triangle now that Gabriel is officially staying? Camille's cryptic text to Emily about wanting to talk after Gabriel and Emily's late-night hookup leaves room for an especially awkward reunion for all three if the show returns for Season 2. While we don't yet have answers to these pressing questions, star Lucas Bravo thinks the best way to resolve that complicated love triangle is to have all three get together and then get together.

"There's a good way to settle all of this and maybe when there's a conflict of interest like this, maybe just reuniting all parties would be a good solution," he told TV Guide. "We live in a free world so maybe the sexual tension between Camille and Gabriel and Emily and everybody could bring [this] to something."

6 Shows Like Netflix's Emily in Paris That You Should Watch if You Like Emily in Paris

Camille Razat, who plays Camille, also seems to be down for that love triangle to evolve into a threesome. "Maybe they will be in a free love. They can be in a throuple, totally."

Razat went on to discuss her hopes for a potential second season, including exploring a darker side to her bubbly character. "I would love to see more of the dark side of Camille because not everyone is always so happy. That doesn't exist," Razat explained. "I think the fact that she's always smiling, she's always making shows, it [shows] she's really a sensitive person and I think there's more to it, more darkness than [she] shows."

Meanwhile, Samuel Arnold, who plays Emily's fashionable co-worker Julien, admitted that he would love to explore more of Julien's passion for beautiful textiles, along with a deeper dive into his personal life. "I'd like to see more of his fashion [which] is his passion. You can see it on him and the way he is. I want to see more involved in that. I really want to dive into it," Arnold said. "I'm curious about his relationship with his mom because I think she's a big part of who he is right now."

When it comes to the actress Arnold would like to portray his on-screen mother, only one name came to mind: "Honestly, Angela Bassett," Arnold said. "Everybody would love to have her as a mom. She slays, literally."

Ashley Park, who plays Emily's good friend Mindy, opened up about wanting her character to meet more of the people in Emily's life. "Mindy still hasn't met Sylvie or Julia or Lucas so it'll be fun if those worlds merged a bit," Park said, also noting her wishes for Mindy in a potential second season.

"I kinda consider, in Season 1, her romantic interest being singing and developing a friendship with Emily and then discovering her passion and love for singing again, and so, I wouldn't mind a cute love interest in Season 2," Park added.

Season 1 of Emily in Paris is now streaming on Netflix.