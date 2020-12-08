Even though Darcy (Floriana Lima) agreed to help Eddie (David Giuntoli) with his physical therapy at the end of last week's A Million Little Things, that doesn't mean bygones are bygones between these two. Darcy was Katherine's (Grace Park) closest friend during the fallout of Eddie's affair with Delilah (Stephanie Szostak), so she heard all the gnarly details about how Eddie betrayed his wife. Agreeing to be Eddie's physical therapist doesn't necessarily mean that she's ready to go easy on him.

It's obvious from TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode that Darcy hasn't afforded Eddie the same grace that Katherine has. Luckily, our boy isn't clueless, and when Darcy snaps at him for not finishing his reps, he calls a spade a spade and puts the cards on the table. He knows that he screwed up, and if he could get Katherine to give him a second chance, he's pretty sure he can get Darcy to warm up to him as well.

It's hard to tell whether trying to get her sympathy by pointing out his wheelchair actually makes Darcy laugh or just gives her a new reason to be tough on him. Knowing Eddie, though, he'll find a way to get Darcy on his side sooner rather than later.

A Million Little Things airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.