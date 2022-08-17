Amazon Echo Buds Deal: Save Up To Nearly 35 Percent

Want an audio upgrade? Amazon's having a surprise sale on their very own wireless earbuds.

The Echo Buds (second generation) are on sale starting at $80. There are deep discounts on two pairs; one with a standard charging case and another with a wireless charging case. The earbuds, themselves, are the same, while the only difference are their included charging cases. Either way, both pairs are $40 off, or up to nearly 35 percent off of their retail prices.

But act fast and shop now, there's no telling how long these wireless earbuds will be discounted.

Step up your audio game -- Save $40. Amazon

Echo Buds

Regular price: $120

$120 Sale price: $80

On sale for $80 (was $120) at Amazon, the Echo Buds (second generation) with standard charging case feature crystal clear and full audio with hefty and booming bass with up to 15 hours of battery life. These earbuds also have noise-canceling settings to block out just about all background noise, so you can really enjoy the movies and TV shows you're watching or the music and podcasts you're listening to on your smartphone or tablet. This pair even has the Alexa assistant built-in for instant voice search and hands-free navigation.

Meanwhile, the retail giant has the Echo Buds (second generation) with wireless charger on sale too, but for $100, or $40 off their list price -- that's a nearly 30 percent savings. Sounds like a good deal to us!

