Of all the surprising nominations for this year's Emmys, seeing Brad Pitt's name under Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series topped the list. Pitt — the kind of fabled movie star from a bygone era that hasn't ever really done TV — garnered the nod for a hilarious (and terrifying) sketch on Saturday Night Live in which he played the esteemed Dr. Fauci, America's only hope of sensible information during the pandemic. When AP caught up with Fauci after Pitt's nomination, he responded in exactly the way you'd expect the calmest man in America to react — despite the fact that his favorite movie star nabbed Emmy nob for playing him.

"The only thing I can say [is], it's somewhat surrealistic," said Fauci. "I don't get distracted by that. I have to really focus like a laser beam on the things that I'm responsible for. I think that's kind of interesting, it's a little bit strange that that's going on... But one thing for sure: It doesn't go to my head, because I don't pay much attention to it."

"It doesn’t go to my head": Dr. Anthony Fauci reacts to Brad Pitt being nominated for an Emmy for playing him on "SNL." pic.twitter.com/0r4DNR20iM — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 29, 2020

When Pitt's legendary performance as Fauci first aired, Fauci applauded the sketch. "I'm a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that's the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He's one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job," Fauci said during an interview with Telemundo's Un Nuevo Dia. "I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when, at the end, he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers. So not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person."

To see whether the two classiest people in America take home an Emmy, tune in to the virtual broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC. Until then, keep washing your hands and wearing your masks.