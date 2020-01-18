Audiences flocked to the theater last year to watch the Downton Abbey movie, desperate to catch up with the Crawley family and their staff. According to Downton writer Julian Fellowes, they may not be doing so again in the very near future though.

While promoting his new Epix show, Belgravia, at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Fellowes updated reporters on the chances of another Downton Abbey movie.

"Give us a break, Gov! Not until after I finished the scripts of Gilded Age," the writer pleaded, referring to his upcoming HBO series. As for whether the inclination to create another film was there, even if the idea isn't yet, Fellowes answered with a very diplomatic, "We'll have to see."

This kind of response is not far from producer Gareth Neame's previous comments to Variety about a sequel. "We all enjoyed it. The actors enjoyed it, so hopefully, we'll find a way to come back for more."

However, the aforementioned Gilded Age, is another project Downton fans might want to keep their eye on to help get them through Downton withdrawals. The series, which is set in 1880s New York City, is currently in pre-production and will begin shooting sometime this year.

Fellowes was much more forthcoming when asked about the success of Downton Abbey, both on television and in the box office, and his feelings towards the show after experiencing such a massive success.

"It was rather an extraordinary adventure, really, because, I mean, I thought it was going to find its audience, I was very confident of it, so I don't want to sound as if I didn't have faith in it, but I mean, it turned into a kind of phenomena particularly after it started here [in the United States]," Fellowes reflected. "And, and that was a lovely sort of magic carpet ride, you know, because it's possible for people to go through a whole quite successful career in showbiz and never had one of those phenomena, and so I felt we were all very lucky really very privileged."

Even though it sounds like we'll have to wait for Fellowes to make his way through other projects he has on deck, at least we can still hold out hope for another return to exploits of Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and her elegant family.

Downton Abbey is currently streaming on Amazon.