Don't Miss Out on These Epic TV Box Set Deals for Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day is here to give shoppers another ridiculous sales event where pretty much everything you can imagine is discounted at one retailer or another. Naturally, that makes these events the best time to add to your physical media collection by scooping up some cheap Blu-rays and DVD box sets. While it may seem like everything you want to watch is easily available on a streaming service now, the past few chaotic years in the streaming space have shown that may not always be true--getting your own copies is a good investment.

Prime Big Deal Days is, as the name would indicate, pretty much exclusively for Amazon Prime members. That's an easy enough obstacle to surpass at $15 for a month, which is easy to make up on discounts, or free if you haven't been subscribed in the past 12 months. Some of these Blu-ray box set deals are available even If you don't have a Prime membership.

There are obviously many deals to sort through in this sale, and so we've taken the liberty of suggesting some of the better deals we've found while perusing Amazon's TV offerings. Check out our list below.

