Disney+ launched in November 2019 with great buzz and a very enthusiastic welcome from, well, just about everybody. For just $6.99 a month, subscribers got access classic Disney live-action and animated films, Pixar films and shorts, Marvel Studios shows and movies, and pretty much the entire Star Wars galaxy. In addition, the film of the hit Broadway show Hamilton made its way to the streaming service and all of us who couldn't make it to New York to see the show got to see the brilliance with our own eyes.

But come next spring, subscribers will need to shell out a little bit more dough if they want to keep enjoying the seemingly endless stream of shows and movies. It was announced today at Disney's investor presentation that as of March 2021, U.S. subscriber prices will increase to $7.99 a month. Thankfully, that's still very reasonable. For comparison's sake, Netflix's most popular subscription level is $14 a month and increases to $18 a month if you want 4K resolution. Hulu has several price tiers ranging from $6.00 to $60.00 a month, depending on if you want Live TV or not.

Are you willing to spend an extra dollar for the wide variety of animation, live action, and superhero offerings on Disney+?