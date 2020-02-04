There are a lot of Baby Yoda fans in the streaming community, it seems. Disney's CEO Bob Iger revealed in an investor call on Tuesday that Disney's new streaming service Disney+ has already amassed a whopping 28.6 million subscribers as of Monday, Feb. 3, just three months after its November 2019 debut. Iger said the number stemmed from sign-ups through its own sites, its partnership with Verizon, and other vendors. The number is a slight increase from what was originally reported for the end of the last quarter, with 26.5 million paid subscribers notched by December 2019.

Meanwhile, the company reported that ESPN+ is now up to 7.6 million, up from the 6.6 million subscribers at the end of the quarter. Hulu is also up to 30.7 million subscribers, a slight increase from the 30.4 million total subscribers at the end of the quarter. Both ESPN+ and Hulu were part of a bundle deal with Disney+ to promote the streaming service at launch. Disney previously reported garnering 10 million subscribers its opening week.

Disney+ still has a long way to go catch up with some of the biggest names in the streaming marketplace. Most recently, Netflix reported having 167 million subscribers, Amazon Prime Video reportedly reached 150 million subscribers this year, and Apple TV+ has reportedly notched around 33.6 million domestic subscribers.

Disney+ certainly came out of the gate swinging, despite some notable release day hiccups, offering a vast library of the House of Mouse's classic films right away, along with original shows and movies that were sure to catch the attention of Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars fans alike.

The Mandalorian's first season was a resounding success, captivating the internet with countless Baby Yoda — excuse us, the Child — memes, and impressing critics as well. Meanwhile, Disney+ will also soon breathe new life into the MCU's small screen universe, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, and more, introducing new stories for some of our blockbuster favorites. Even the Toy Story universe got an expansion in February with the short film Lamp Life.

Put simply, Disney+ has been very ambitious with its streaming service plans, compounding its classics, cinematic favorites, and already-aired shows with a bevy of originals tailor-made for fans of all its partner brands, and, apparently, that investment is already paying off.

Editor's note: Article has been updated to reflect the details of Disney's investor call.