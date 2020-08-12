Since the beginning, it has been Candace's (Ashley Tisdale) unrelenting mission to rat out her brothers Phineas (Vincent Martella) and Ferb (David Errigo Jr.) for their imaginative inventions, like an insane obstacle course of doom and a giant mechanical suit made in Milo's likeness. In a sneak peek at Disney's upcoming Disney+ Original Movie Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, a sequel to 2011's Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension, Candace again tries to bust her brothers, who are again embroiled in a high-stakes fight against evil.

In the preview, the boys' trusted pet and secret agent Perry the Platypus (Dee Bradley Baker) tries to thwart Heinz Doofenshmirtz's (Dan Povenmire) evil plan to turn the mayor's mansion into lint and suck it up with a huge vacuum, thus creating a literal power vacuum for him to fill. In an effort to stop him, Phineas and Ferb create a giant clown robot and kick off a massive fight in their backyard. For Candace, this is the perfect opportunity to finally catch her brothers red-handed.

As their mom Linda (Caroline Rhea) pulls up to the driveway, an enthusiastic Candace desperately tries to pull her attention to the high-stakes battle happening just a few feet away. By the time Mom is able to see what's going on, though, the boys have already defused the situation, and Candace is again left in the dust.

Candace might have better luck later in Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, which finds her abducted by aliens but taken to a utopia on a planet far, far away from her pesky little brothers. With their sister missing, it's up to Phineas and Ferb to traverse the galaxy and rescue her.

This marks the second full-length film for Phineas and Ferb, which ran for four seasons from 2008-2015 on the Disney Channel. The cast is set to reunite for a special table read that will give fans a taste of what to expect in this forthcoming film.

Catch the gang in action when Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe arrives Friday, Aug. 28 on Disney+.