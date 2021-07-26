Dexter: New Blood: Premiere Date, Trailer, Cast and More

Join or Sign In
One of television's favorite serial killers is set to return this fall
Let's face it, we're all curious about the return of serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) after the original series' divisive finale. Well, a new chapter of Dexter, dubbed "New Blood" is coming to Showtime. It will be a 10-episode limited series that will reunite series star Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips.
New Blood is set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura. He now resides in the sleepy town of Iron Lake, New York under an assumed name. "Dexter is embracing his new life, but unexpected events in the community provoke his Dark Passenger," according to Showtime's official show description.
Here is everything we know about the limited series so far.
The new limited series went into production in early 2021 in Western Massachusetts. The special event series will premiere Sunday, November 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.
The first footage from Dexter: New Blood was unveiled at Comic-Con at Home 2021.
The cast also includes Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and Clancy Brown (The Crown, Billions). Brown will portray the main villain, Jones appears as the town's chief of police, Miller plays a sergeant and high school wrestling coach, Sequoyah plays the chief's daughter, and Alcott plays Randall, someone with whom Dexter has "a meaningful encounter."
In twists worthy of the show, a couple of characters who were killed off in the original series will be returning. First, John Lithgow, who played the Trinity Killer, will return. It was also announced that Jennifer Carpenter will be returning but you may remember that Dexter's sister Deb was killed off in the widely reviled 2013 finale. Both characters will reportedly appear in flashback scenes.
The original eight seasons of Dexter are now streaming on Showtime.