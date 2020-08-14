The launch of Warner Bros. new immersive global fan experience, DC FanDome, has superhero fans stoked for 24 hours of can't-miss content. While many of our favorite DC-based TV shows passed on virtual Comic-Con off this year, they're all showing up for DC FanDome, and TV Guide has the perfect must-watch panel list for you.

With hours on hours of content dropping on Saturday, August 22, it's going to be a challenge to figure out what to watch first in amidst the absolute deluge of options. To help you out, we've picked all the best TV panels that are sure to dazzle and delight, plus all the info you'll need about where and when to watch them.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!





Time: 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT (WatchVerse)

Description: Executive producer Eric Wallace joins cast members Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight to discuss all things The Flash with Entertainment Weekly's Chancellor Agard. Team Flash will break down both parts of Season 6 and look ahead at what is to come with an exclusive trailer for Seaon 7. Fans will also get a look at the exclusive black-and-white noir episode "Kiss Kiss Breach Breach," which will be available on The Flash Season 6 Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, Aug. 25.





Panel: Smallville: Behind Closed Doors: Inside the Writers Room

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT (InsiderVerse — OnDemand)

Description: InsiderVerse provides all-access behind closed doors in a truly unique opportunity to see the inner workings of the Smallville writers' room.









Time: 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT (WatchVerse)

Description: Join Black Lightning stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin "Krondon" Jones III, Jordan Calloway, and James Remar with actor/filmmaker Robert Townsend moderating as they pay homage to the '90s. Whether it was hit television shows like Living Single and Family Matters, films such as Boomerang, House Party, and Blade, the Chicago Bulls' domination of the NBA, or rap artists breaking ground — the '90s were lit!

Cress Williams and Nafessa Williams, Black Lightning Photo: Annette Brown/The CW

Panel: Multiverse 101

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. PT (Hall of Heroes)

Description: Get schooled in this engaging refresher course on the creation of the Multiverse with DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee, Warner Bros. Pictures President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and Berlanti Productions founder/DCTV mega-producer Greg Berlanti





Time: 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT (WatchVerse)

Description: Join series stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Emma Paetz, and executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon as they talk about this unique origin story of the famed butler behind Batman, Alfred Pennyworth. Join in for a fond look back at the show's exciting first season and the inspiration behind its stunning and edgy 1960s London setting, plus a few unexpected secrets about the new season ahead!





Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT (Watchverse)

Description: Unicorns, encores, and aliens…oh my! The Legends have encountered a mess of creatures, villains, and time periods over the course of the show, and you, the fans, have been on this wild ride right along with them. Join the cast and producers of DC's Legends of Tomorrow for a Q&A and, of course, lots of laughs! Be sure to tune in to get the inside scoop on favorite moments from past seasons and what they have in store for Season 6. Series stars Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton, and Shayan Sobhian join executive producers Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, and Grainne Godfree for a panel moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Chancellor Agard.

Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan, Olivia Swan, Dominic Purcell and Nick Zano, DC Legends of Tomorrow Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW

Panel: BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET/12:45 p.m. PT (Hall of Heroes, 20 min.)

Description: What's a BAWSE? Find out here as some of the hottest actresses across DC television and film sit down with celebrity DJ D-Nice and Grammy-winning singer/actress Estelle to discuss how they use their confidence and vulnerability to navigate their careers in Hollywood. Panelists include Meagan Good (SHAZAM!), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Candice Patton (The Flash), Tala Ashe (DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Nafessa Williams, Chantal Thuy (Black Lightning), Anna Diop, and Damaris Lewis (Titans). Catch the entire full-length conversation at McDuffie's Dakota in the DC WatchVerse.





Time: 4:45 p.m. ET/1:45 p.m. PT (Watchverse, 35 min.)

Description: From DC FanDome to FanDOOM! Join the "world's strangest heroes" — the Doom Patrol — for a deep-dive discussion into the beloved and bizarre series. Panel will feature executive producers Jeremy Carver and Chris Dingess, co-executive producer Tamara Becher-Wilkinson, and series stars Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Karen Obilom, Abigail Shapiro, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk.





Time: 5:35 p.m. ET/2:35 p.m. PT (Watchverse, 30 min.)

Description: It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman & Lois! Join DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee in a conversation with executive producer/showrunner Todd Helbing and series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as they discuss the history of Superman from the comics to the screen, what fans can expect from the upcoming series, and the significance of the characters in the world of today. Fans will be encouraged to follow along as Jim Lee shows the panelists how to draw the iconic Superman emblem and then share their own versions. Join the fun and show your hope using #DCFanDome.





Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT (Watchverse, 20 min.)

Description: Lucifer is back from Hell, and the series is bringing a never-before-seen blooper reel from Season 4 along with an exclusive clip of "Another One Bites the Dust" from the upcoming musical episode. Director Sherwin Shilati and Lucifer executive producers/showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discuss what it took to put together such a massive musical episode — and how they have been able to keep it under wraps for so long. Hell yeah!

Tom Ellis, Lucifer Photo: John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT (Watchverse, 30 min.)

Description: "Titans are back, b*tches!" That phrase kicked off an explosive second season of Titans that culminated with the long-awaited emergence of Nightwing as their leader and the tragic death of one of their own. And as a new mysterious threat looms, Season 3 promises to be the biggest yet! Join executive producer Greg Walker and series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, and Damaris Lewis, with Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly for a preview of the new season as well as a discussion on the "Top Titans Moments" of the first two seasons.





Time: 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT (Watchverse, 35 min.)

Description: DC's Stargirl creator/executive producer Geoff Johns joins cast members Brec Bassinger, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, and Cameron Gellman for a panel full of fun and inside scoop. Join the new Justice Society of America as they dive into that epic showdown and learn a little more about each other through some special lenses.

Brec Bassinger, Stargirl Photo: Mark Hill/The CW

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT (Watchverse, 40 min.)

Description: Gotham's newest hero is suited up and ready — and she's here! Join executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter plus cast members Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, and Nicole Kang for the exclusive first discussion with the highly anticipated new Batwoman Javicia Leslie as she prepares to step into the iconic role. The cast will break down Season 1 and give a sneak peek at Season 3, featuring new arrival Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman.





Time: 11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT (20 min.)

Description: Drop the kiddies off at the DC KidsVerse and head over to the Harley Quinn panel. The hilarious voice cast of Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Matt Oberg, and Alan Tudyk will join executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey, and supervising producer Jennifer Coyle to break down the most f---ing outrageous moments of the show. #Harlivy Forever!