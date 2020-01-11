Now Playing Here Are Our Horrifying Tales of Watching Sex Scenes With Our Parents

Never fear, soap opera fans, Days of Our Lives isn't going anywhere! NBC Chairman Paul Telegdy reaffirmed the network's desire to keep the long-running soap opera on the air Saturday morning at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

"Of course Days of Our Lives is going to carry on," he said. "We love it. Millions of Americans watch it every week. I know there will be good news for the fans."

Those fans were on edge in the fall of last year after the entire cast was released from their contracts, making us all wonder whether the beloved soap, which debuted in 1965, would finally be coming to an end. That fear turned out to be unfounded when reports surfaced that NBC had renewed the series for Season 56 soon after, but the network would not confirm them at the time.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Unfortunately, Telegdy did not confirm which current cast members would be returning for next season and which would be leaving thanks to their expired contracts. We'll just have to wait and see who's life is on the line when the current season ends.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.