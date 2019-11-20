Following a flurry of headlines about the future of Days of Our Lives, a digital series called Last Blast Reunion is coming just in time for the holidays — and it's bringing back nine cast members from the NBC soap's 2000 season. The new series will launch on the DOOL app.

Returning for the series are Brandon Beemer as Shawn Brady, Martha Madison as Belle Black, Heather Lindell as Jan Spears, Aaron Van Wagner as Jason Welles, Nadia Bjiorlin as Chloe Lane, and Lindsay Hollistar as Susan Adamson. Teressa Liane will also star as Mimi Lockhart (a role originally portrayed by Farah Fath), while Cadwick Hopson will star as Kevin Lambert (previously played by Brett Lawrence and Robert Benvenisti).

NBC has also teased that a major fan favorite is poised to return for the first episode of the digital series.

Last Blast Reunion will center on Belle and Chloe as they find out Kevin has reopened the ".Com Cafe" in new York, much like their former haunt from 20 years before. The trio then launch a reunion of the "Last Blast Crew," including Susan, Shawn, and Mimi, with Jan and Jason eventually joining the fold. According to the official logline for the new series, "The story takes an unexpected turn with some shocking twists that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats all the way to the surprise ending." Last Blast Reunion is written by Days' head writer, Ron Carlivati.

In a statement, Days of Our Lives co-executive producer Greg Meng said, "We are excited to bring together some of the most beloved characters from Days of Our Lives in the next DOOL App series. As this new digital platform continues to grow, we can provide exciting additional content to complement the air show on NBC."

Days of Our Lives: Last Blast Reunion will premiere on the DOOL app on Friday, Nov. 29. New episodes will debut on Thursdays for the following seven weeks. The episodes will also be available on the NBC App and NBC.com one week after their streaming debut on the DOOL app. The episodes will run for 7-10 minutes in length.