The Walking Dead returns Sunday for one night only to finish out the original run of Season 10 with a special episode that got postponed due to the pandemic. "A Certain Doom" will mark the end of the Whisperer War, as Beta (Ryan Hurst) mounts one last attack on the survivors, who are barricaded in an abandoned hospital that's being stormed by walkers and Whisperers. Not everyone will survive, but the ending will be decisive as The Walking Dead begins its endgame.

In this exclusive sneak peek, Daryl (Norman Reedus) is leading a group of survivors, including Carol (Melissa McBride), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Jerry (Cooper Andrews), who are in the woods outside of the hospital and are kind of at a loss for what to do. They lost their supplies, the group of evacuees from inside the hospital they were expecting to join them isn't showing up, and the horde of walkers just keeps coming. Things are not looking good.

But Daryl has a plan. "It ain't a good plan, but it's the one I got," he says. "I say we go back in there and we hunt the skins," meaning Whisperers. "We take 'em out one by one. If we don't do this, all our people are going to die."

You heard the man, it's time to go!

This special episode will wrap up the season as originally planned, but AMC has added six more episodes to the season to air in early 2021. Then the show will end with a supersized Season 11.

The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 16 airs Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9/8c on AMC. It's available to stream now on AMC+.