Daryl and Rosita Unlock Heist Mode in This Exclusive The Walking Dead Sneak Peek

Historically, when characters have entered a dangerous location in search of something valuable on The Walking Dead, they've been looking for things like food or weapons or medical supplies, practical things to help them survive in a post-apocalyptic world. They've never looked for cash, because cash is worthless in a world where there's no organized society. But that was before they went to the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth has rebuilt society so much that not only are they using money, they're using U.S. dollars. And in this exclusive sneak peek of Season 11, Episode 14, "The Rotten Core," Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) are risking their lives to get some Franklins.

They're not trying to get this money for themselves, though; they're doing it at the insistence of Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson), the awful son of Commonwealth governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), who alternately threatens and offers special treatment to Daryl and Rosita's kids (remember, Daryl is Judith [Cailey Fleming] and RJ's guardian now) to get the pair of ambivalent Commonwealth soldiers in order and get them to walk through a walker-infested valley and get cash he knows is stashed in a house down there.

When Daryl and Rosita get inside, they discover they're not the first people Sebastian has sent to try to retrieve this cash. They meet a woman who's the only survivor of a previous heist team who has been living in the house alone for so long that she's gone somewhat insane. The clip picks up with Daryl and Rosita getting inside the room where she's been holed up, which is the room with the safe full of cash. Daryl tries to break into the safe, while Rosita tries to shut off the burglar alarm before it attracts walkers to their location.

It's a tense sneak peek of an action-packed episode.

