The end of Dark is near. And, well, the beginning of Dark is also near, since this whole thing is one giant cycle. And the final cycle will officially begin this summer. Netflix announced that Dark's third season will premiere on Saturday, June 27. This date holds particular significance in the show, as its when the final cycle kicks off and when the 2020 apocalypse occurs.

In addition to sharing the premiere date, the streaming service also released a first look at Dark Season 3 with a short teaser filled with clues about what fans can expect in the mysterious final episodes. The official description for the teaser reads: "The time-twisting madness reaches its conclusion in a strange new world, where some things are quite familiar — and others are disturbingly not." Fans can get their first glimpse at this new world in the teaser trailer, which shows the alternate version of Martha (Lisa Vicari) and Jonas (Louis Hofmann) together after she saved him from the apocalypse. It also shows Alterna-Martha wearing Jonas' yellow raincoat, interestingly enough, as well as a ton of new characters — who might turn out to be familiar characters, but just at different points in their lives. (Don't you miss how deliciously confusing this show is?)

Details about Dark's third and final season are quite scare still, but the teaser confirms what we had already suspected: that the final season would follow a quest to break the cycle once and for all. What the teaser wasn't able to tell us was how in the hell Charlotte's (Karoline Eichhorn) daughter is also her mom. That's the real question we're dying for an answer to.

Dark Season 3 will premiere Saturday, June 27 on Netflix.