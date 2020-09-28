Dancing with the Stars showed why Tyra Banks was the perfect host for Season 29 in the second elimination episode of the season: neither Disney nor Ms. Banks knows the meaning of the word subtle. Done up like a "cool mom" Minnie Mouse who insists on chaperoning at prom and then starts twerking too soon, Ms. Banks opened the show with a runway strut while a mini Electrical Parade went on around her. One's eyes had to get with the program and embrace the extravaganza, or give up. But why let the eyes rest now? Tonight was Disney night, always a highlight of the season. We got to see a weepy Carole Baskin, quite possibly the first gangster rapper cameo ever (Jeanie's man, Jeezy), and Derek get really sassy with his comments.

Here's what happened, how they scored, and who got eliminated.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson

Argentine Tango / "Angelica" from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

How They Did: Wow! Is Nev becoming a legit frontrunner in this game? Nev was smoking hot as Jack Sparrow, nailing the moves with precision.

Score: 24/30

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten

Jive / "Almost There" from The Princess and the Frog

How They Did: Rebounding from last week's embarrassing tumble, Skai stepped her game up with a seamless, gorgeous routine that looked pretty. The judges were kinda Eh about it though; Derek Hough said he didn't like it because of where her nose was placed (Who knew your nose could dance? I guess it makes sense, if you've got a boogie in it.)

Score: 18/30



Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

Rumba to "Reflection" from Mulan

How They Did: Legs! Feet! Arms! EMOTION! Johnny served everything and more, dazzling the judges and earning one of the highest scores of the night.

Score: 24/30



Justina Machado and Sasha Farber

Charleston / "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Mary Poppins

How They Did: Justina continued solidifying her position as one of Season 29's foremost fan favorites, smiling merrily through an energetic, athletic routine. Carrie Ann Inaba said she loved it, but there could've been more energy — but it's hard to see how unless she shot flames from her backside.

Score: 19/30

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy

Waltz / "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid

How They Did: She's coming along isn't she? She moved with fluidity and grace, though all the judges told her she needed to watch her feet.

Score: 21/30



AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

Quickstep / "Prince Ali" from Aladdin

How They Did: AJ performed well, gliding with dexterity. All the judges loved it, complimenting him on his progress and increasing finesse on the floor.

Score: 21/30

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Quickstep to "Zero to Hero" from Hercules

How They Did: Looking like a greek goddess who just left a sorority party a little bit turnt up, Heche was solid, if a bit erratic in a few parts. As Carrie Ann said, they lost their calibration a little bit.

Score: 15/30

Nelly and Daniella Karagach

Foxtrot / "It's Alright" from Soul

How They Did: Aw! Poor Nelly seems afraid of his feet somehow; he's clearly a little nervous even though it looks like there's a dancer in there that wants to come out.

Score: 18/30

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko

Waltz / "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella

How They Did: She was elegant, if a bit plain, maybe, even though Bruno thought it was fantastical magic.

Score: 22/30

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

Jive / "King of New York" from Newsies

How They Did: Jesse looked good out there! Derek wasn't feeling it, Bruno raved about it, while Carrie Ann landed somewhere in the middle, saying he nailed the character but needed to get into the musicality more.

Score: 20/30



Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong

Viennese Waltz / "Married Life" from Up

How They Did: How beautiful! Even though, as Derek said, her feet got ahead of her at times, she was near-perfect.

Score: 22/30

Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov

Samba /"Circle of Life" from The Lion King

How They Did: This was a great example of the 'Say something nice challenge.' The judges complimented her hands, her costume, her commitment to big cats — everything but the actual dancing, which says everything.

Score: 12/30



Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd

Quickstep / "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast

How They Did: He not only looked like he was having a great time, he was athletic (unsurprisingly) and nimble, with light and easy action on his feet as Bruno said.

Score: 22/30

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

Foxtrot / "How Far I'll Go" from Moana

How They Did: Somebody came to dance! She was stunning, and as Carrie Ann said, she delivered the finest performance of the night — and on an injured foot no less.

Score: 23/30

Elimination: After Tyra's extra dramatic one-by-one announcing of who was safe, the moment we all knew was coming arrived: Carole Baskin's dancing career was put on paws as her name was scratched off the list of people competing this season.

