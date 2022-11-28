Want to read endless e-books? Amazon has you covered with a very good deal on Kindle Unlimited.

For Cyber Monday, you can score three months of Kindle Unlimited for just $1 -- that's a $29 savings. The service usually offers a one-month free trial, but now the retail giant upped it to three months for your reading pleasure. After the three months are finished, the price goes from free to $10/mo. However, you can cancel at any time, or simply keep Kindle Unlimited and just keep reading.

But act fast and sign up now, there's no telling how long this promo will last.

Save $29 on three months of Kindle Unlimited — for Cyber Monday. Getty Images

Please note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this low price, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Kindle Unlimited features more than a million e-books from just about every genre of fiction and non-fiction, audiobooks from Audible, magazine subscriptions, comic books and manga, and more. You can borrow up to 10 pieces at a time and return them whenever you're finished, so you can read as much (or as little) as you'd like.

The service is available on any Amazon Kindle e-reader, Amazon Fire tablet, Android smartphones and tablets, Apple iPhone and Apple iPad, and various web browsers, including Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and more. It's even available on Fire TV streaming devices and Echo smart home devices via the Alexa voice assistant (she can read any e-book to you).

Want more deals? Check out the best Cyber Monday deals from across the internet here.