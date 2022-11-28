Cyber Monday means deals on just about everything imaginable, including streaming services. While the mega shopping event is over, these deals are still live, so it's not too late to save big.

We rounded up the best deals on streaming services, including Hulu, Peacock, Sling TV, HBO Max, and much more. If you want to give the gift of streaming hit movies, TV shows, and originals, then today is your lucky day.

Watch your favorite streaming services for way less Getty Images

Many of these deals are for new and returning subscribers, so just about anyone can save.

Scroll down and sign up for a new streaming service.

Hulu

Get Hulu for just $2/mo. — save 75 percent Getty Images

Regular price: $8/mo.

$8/mo. Sale price: $2/mo. for 12 months

Hulu's Cyber Monday deal is incredible! You can get Hulu (ad-supported) for just $2/mo., or $6/mo. off, for 12 months -- that's a whopping 75 precent savings! With this deal, you can save $84/yr. on Hulu.

Peacock

Stream Girls5eva, Rutherford Falls, Dr. Death, and more at Peacock for 80 percent off its regular price. Getty Images

Regular price: $5/mo.

$5/mo. Sale price: $1/mo. for 12 months with promo code SAVEBIG

Peacock has a sweet promo for new and returning subscribers for Cyber Monday. Sign up for Peacock Premium (ad-supported) and save 80 percent off its regular price with promo code SAVEBIG at checkout -- that's just $1/mo. for 12 months.

Paramount Plus

Get one month of Paramount+ for free Getty Images

Regular price: Up to $100/yr.

Up to $100/yr. Sale price: Starting at $25/yr. for one year with promo code ALLYEAR

For Cyber Monday, you can get half off of Paramount+ annual plan with promo code ALLYEAR at checkout. And as a bonus, you'll get a free one-week trial before the promo actually starts. This deal is only for new or returning subscribers, so just about anyone can take advantage.

Here's how it works: Go to paramountplus.com, click "redeem" on the homepage, then "continue," then pick an annual plan (either the ad-supported Essential plan for $50/yr. or ad-free Premium plan for $100/yr.), then sign in with your existing account or create a new one, then enter the promo code ALLYEAR just before subscribing, and that's it. The price will drop to half off for one year of service.

Sling TV

Sling TV Getty Images

Regular price: Up to $55/mo.

Up to $55/mo. Sale price: Starting at $30/mo., plus get a free Fire TV Stick Lite

Right now, you can score $10 off of your first month with Sling TV and get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (a $30 value) -- that's $40 in savings. Here's how it works: You can get one month of Sling Blue or Sling Orange for $30 (a $40 value), or you can get Sling Orange & Blue for $45 (a $55 value).

And as a bonus: Sling TV is throwing in one month of Hallmark Movies Now for free -- that's an additional $6/mo. in savings. Just go to "Add-on Services" after you select your base service and pick the network at no additional cost.

HBO Max

Get HBO Max for cheap Getty Images

Regular price: $10/mo.

$10/mo. Sale price: $2/mo. for three months

Stream House of the Dragon and other hit original TV shows and movies for cheap. For Cyber Monday, you can save a whopping 80 percent on HBO Max's ad-supported plan for three month — that's just $2/mo. Here's how it works: Go to HBO Max and pick the ad-supported, sign up, and start streaming.

Discovery Plus

For Cyber Monday — save 80 percent on Discovery+ Getty Images

Regular price: $5/mo.

$5/mo. Sale price: $1/mo. for three months

Get three months of Discovery+'s ad-supported plan for just $1/mo. -- that's a whopping 80 percent savings. The streaming service is home to hit TV shows, such as Fixer Upper, Property Brothers, Buying Hawaii, American Ninja Warrior, House Hunters International, and so much more.

Discovery+ gets you access to Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, HGTV, Animal Planet, Lifetime, A&E, and many other networks.

Starz

Starz Getty Images

Regular price: $9/mo.

$9/mo. Sale price: $5/mo. for three months

You can sign up for Starz for just $5/mo. for three months -- that's about a 45 percent savings. When you sign up, you can watch your favorite Starz originals -- including Becoming Elizabeth, Outlander, The Serpent Queen, and more -- with access to live Starz channels, such as Starz, Starz Comedy, Starz Edge, Starz Action, Starz Cinema, Starz in Black, and Starz Kids & Family.

DIRECTV STREAM

Save $30 on DIRECTV STREAM over three months Getty Images

Regular price: Up to $150/mo.

Up to $150/mo. Sale price: Starting at $60/mo

New DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can get $10/mo. off their first three months of service -- $30 off in total. Prices start at $70/mo. for the Entertainment package and goes all the way up to $150/mo. for the Premier package, which comes with access to HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, and more.

After the three months is up, prices go back up to the original price for whichever package you selected. But you can also cancel just before the fourth month begins.

Philo

Get your first month of Philo for just $5 Getty Images

Regular price: $25/mo.

$25/mo. Sale price: $5/mo. for one month with promo code THANKS

New Philo subscribers can sign up for just $5/mo. for the first month, an 80 percent discount on the regular price of $25/mo. Just use the code THANKS at checkout from now until November 30 to get the deal.

Curiosity Stream

Curiosity Stream for just $1/mo. for one year? Yes, please! Getty Images

Regular price: $20/yr.

$20/yr. Sale price: $1/mo. for 12 months

For Cyber Monday, "edutainment" streaming service Curiosity Stream slashed the price of their annual subscription from $20/yr. to $12/yr. -- this is a 40 percent savings and breaks down to just $1/mo. for 12 months.

Curiosity Stream is the home of awards-worthy short- and long-form documentaries covering a wide range of topics, including science, technology, nature, crime, travel, adventure, history, and much more. The service even includes documentaries narrated by top celebrities, such as Samuel L. Jackson, Kristen Bell, Shaquille O'Neal, Nick Offerman, Queen Latifah, and others.

Want more deals? Check out the best Cyber Monday deals from across the internet here.