Cyber Monday 2022: Apple TV 4K is on Sale For Its All-Time Lowest Price Ever — Starting at Just $95

The big day is finally here! Cyber Monday is the best day for Apple fans! Best Buy has an amazing limited-time deal on the Apple TV 4K.

While there are plenty of 4K streaming devices out there, the Apple TV 4K (second generation) is one of the best ones available (more than 4,200 Best Buy shoppers gave it a five-star rating) -- especially that it's on sale for its all-time lowest price ever.

Right now, you can score up to half off the Apple TV 4K -- get it starting at just $95.

Apple TV 4K (2021) is on sale for half off at Best Buy. Getty Images

Apple TV 4K (32GB)

Apple TV 4K (32GB), $95 (was $180) Apple

Regular price: $180

$180 Sale price: $95

The entry-level Apple TV 4K (32GB) -- which is on sale for $95, or $85 off, at Best Buy -- features the tech company's tvOS with Dolby Atmos for immersive and rich audio and Dolby Vision for sharp and clear picture quality support, as well as quick access to popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and many more. It also comes with access to Apple services, such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Fitness+, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Arcade.

Apple TV 4K (64GB)

Apple TV 4K (64GB), $100 (was $200) Apple

Regular price: $200

$200 Sale price: $100 (all-time lowest price ever)

Want more space? Best Buy also has the Apple TV 4K (64GB) on sale for $100, or half off its list price -- this is the cheapest price we've ever seen on this model. It does everything the entry-level one does, except it comes with 64GB of on-board storage to download more apps, more movie rentals and purchases, and more photos.

