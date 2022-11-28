Looking for the perfect gift for the holidays? The Amazon Kindle can help you out with that and all sorts of models are on sale during Cyber Monday.

Right now, you can score up to nearly 35 percent on select Kindle models at Amazon -- with prices starting at $85. The Amazon Kindle is still one of the best ways to take thousands of ebooks with you on one lightweight device. It's ideal for taking on a vacation, reading on a flight, at the lake, or just about anywhere.

All sorts of Amazon Kindle e-readers are on sale for Cyber Monday. Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

For Cyber Monday, get the Amazon Kindle (2022) for the cheapest price we've ever seen. Amazon

Regular price: $100

$100 Sale price: $85 (all-time lowest price ever)

Amazon has the Kindle (2022) on sale for $85, or $15 off its list price -- that's a 15 percent savings and the cheapest price we've ever seen. This e-reader features adjustable brightness, so you can read indoors or outdoors (even in sunlight), while it can store thousands of e-books, magazines, comic books, Audible audiobooks, and more. The Kindle also has a battery life of up to a whopping six weeks per charge -- that's weeks and not hours. It also comes in two colors: Denim and black.

Want more models? Check out other Amazon Kindles on sale, below:

