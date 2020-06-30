If you thought Arthur was the hero of the tale about the round table and Excaliber, think again. In Netflix's reimagining of the story, Cursed, Katherine Langford's Nimue, aka the Lady of the Lake, is the one wielding the famous blade, and she's a force to be reckoned with.

TV Guide has the exclusive extended trailer for the new series, and it's got everything you'd ever want in a medieval fantasy. It previews a bloody struggle between Nimue's people, a Fae species that has magic running through their veins, and a radical church, led by some very scary monks. Nimue is no fragile maid though, she's clearly a fierce warrior.

"I think the message of this first trailer is: do not piss off the Lady of the Lake!" said showrunner Tom Wheeler. "Seriously though, we're just psyched to finally give audiences a peek at the world of Cursed, the magic and mystery, the scale and scope and the incredible forces aligned against Nimue, played by the extraordinary Katherine Langford."

In this action-packed new series, Nimue finds herself tasked with a mission to protect the sword of power, without letting that power corrupt her. Along the way, she'll run into several other characters from the Arthurian legend, including a magic-less Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård), a young Arthur (Devon Terrell), who's no king but a mercenary instead, and many more. You might not recognize these familiar characters at first glance though because Cursed will present a new take on all of them.

"The Arthurian mythos is really the first shared universe," said Wheeler. "For a thousand years, storytellers have added epic tales, introduced new characters, sharpened or stretched the legends to each new age. This is our small contribution to that tradition. Frank [Miller] and I come at these characters with a great deal of reverence. The ideas, symbols, and values are so enduring: finding the courage within, seizing your destiny, wrestling civilization out of a barbaric world. But this is also the ultimate sandbox and we've also had a ridiculous amount of fun re-imagining these characters for a 21st-century audience through a Frank Miller lens. Get ready."

Cursed premieres Friday, July 17 on Netflix.