It was nice being able to see the members of the BAU have a day off on last week's Criminal Minds, but it's back to work this week, and we are already stressed. TV Guide has a sneak peek of Wednesday's episode, and it's going to be all hands on deck because members of the BAU have gone missing!

That's right, when we check back in with the BAU this week, Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) and Rossi (Joe Mantegna) have arrived on the scene to find Tara (Aisha Tyler) pretty banged up and Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) and Simmons (Daniel Henney) have been abducted. They were tracking a copycat killer in Illinois, but apparently the investigation turned against them because the killer came for the team.

We're dealing with a smart unsub here, too. In the clip, Reid notices that the abductor made sure to leave behind Alvez's and Simmons' phones and watches so they couldn't be tracked via GPS. Even worse, Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) is obviously distressed when she hears the news. Can she pull herself together to find another way for the team on the ground to find the boys?

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.