Wheels up! A second season has been ordered at Paramount+
Fans of the original Criminal Minds series on CBS were thrilled to get a reboot on Paramount+ this fall. The BAU team made a comeback on the streaming service on Thanksgiving Day under the new name Criminal Minds: Evolution, with most of the original actors reprising their roles as the team tracks down the most dangerous unsub yet — Elias Voit (Zach Gilford), who used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers — over the course of the whole season, not just one episode. Now, Paramount+ has renewed Criminal Minds: Evolution for a second season even before Season 1 has finished releasing episodes.
The series has been a hit for the streaming service, becoming one of Paramount+'s top five original series, according to Paramount+.
"We're thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, said in a statement. "The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season and we can't wait for fans to see what's in store."
Season 1 dropped the first two episodes on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022 and released a mid-season finale on Dec. 15. The series resumed weekly episodes on Jan. 12, with the finale set to stream on the service Feb. 9.
So while we finish up solving the twisted, dark case in Season 1, here's everything we know about Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2.
Paramount+ is wasting no time in getting the BAU team back together for the next case. While there's no official release date, Season 2 is expected to start production this year.
We can assume all of the main cast members on the team in Season 1 will be returning for Season 2, including Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Paget Brewster, and the others. While most of the BAU agents were back in full force for the reboot, Season 1 of Criminal Minds: Evolution was missing a couple key characters from the OG series. Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) and Special Agent Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) were noticeably missing from the new series. The actors were reportedly out due to scheduling conflicts, and the series explained away their absence in the first episode by saying they were "out on assignment." Since Paramount+ didn't just kill them off or have them move on, that gives us hope for a potential comeback in Season 2, but there's no word yet.
"Dr. Reid's and I believe Matt Simmons' desks are still there, still have stuff on it…," the series' showrunner, Erica Messer told TV Line back in September, saying Spencer and Matt "are not gone gone."
"Our hope is that the team members we ended the series with on CBS will be able to come back and play at some point, but everybody does have other projects," she added.
You'll be able to stream Season 2 along with Season 1 exclusively on Paramount+.