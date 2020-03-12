On the 25th anniversary of OJ Simpson's trial for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, Court TV is revisiting the infamous case with OJ25. The special features new interviews from key players and offers viewers an inside look into what when down during the trial of the century.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode, airing at 9/8c on Court TV, the prosecution hits a wall when detective Mark Fuhrman's history of using racial slurs is exposed, and he perjures himself while on the stand. The clip also features a new interview with Fuhrman, who explains what happened in court while also defending his actions during the initial investigation.

OJ25 enlisted several major figures for new interviews that contextualize the events of the trial including Simpson defense attorneys Alan Dershowitz, F. Lee Bailey, and Shawn Holley; LAPD detectives Mark Fuhrman, Tom Lange, and Ron Shipp; LA County and prosecutor Bill Hodgman; Nicole Brown Simpson's sister Tanya Brown; Ron Goldman's father and sister Fred Goldman and Kim Goldman; along with many others.

The special series is hosted by former Los Angeles prosecutor and legal analyst Roger Cossack, who was a college classmate of Simpson attorney Robert Shapiro. Throughout the series, Cossack will open up for the first time about the intel he gained during the trial on the defense's legal strategies.

New episodes of OJ25 air Thursdays at 9/8c on Court TV.