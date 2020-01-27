When Starz canceled Counterpart last year, it was one of humanity's greatest crimes, and it was made much, much worse by the fact the show, a Cold War allegory starring J.K. Simmons in fascinating dual roles, was quickly yanked from the Starz viewing platform. Now, humanity is getting a do-over; both seasons of the sci-fi spy thriller, which TV Guide called "the saddest cancellation" of the season, are coming to Amazon Prime.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to stream the ambitious drama series from creator Justin Marks, which pulled from the science-fiction and espionage genres to tell a high-concept story of two worlds, Alpha and Prime, that mirrored one another and were connected by a secret crossing in Berlin. The show featured an existential multiverse narrative that followed two versions of the same person — one from each world — to explore the surprising complexity of human nature and how our lives can be changed by our decisions.

If you missed the compelling and intelligent drama, which also starred Olivia Williams, Nazanin Boniadi, Harry Lloyd, Sara Serraiocco, James Cromwell, and Christiane Paul, set aside some time in February to check out the show as it posits intriguing philosophical questions about identity.

Counterpart Seasons 1 and 2 are coming to Amazon Prime beginning Saturday, Feb. 1.