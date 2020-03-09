As concerns over the coronavirus outbreak grow, so have the number of TV, film, and other entertainment productions impacted amid travel restrictions and health advisories. More than 100,000 cases have been reported so far in over 66 countries including China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Musical acts like BTS and Green Day are canceling tour dates in Europe and Asia, while questions loom over how organizers will handle the health concerns surrounding the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan. CAA, one of the largest talent agencies in the world, has mandated that all meetings between clients and agents be virtual, and they've grounded all flights for at least two weeks — which means a lot of top tier talent won't be able to attend upcoming events.

See below for a complete list of the entertainment-related productions which have been impacted by the outbreak so far.

Slay the Dragon

Slay the Dragon, Magnolia's new documentary about a group of local voters and ordinary citizens fighting back against gerrymandering in 2018 midterms elections, is delayed a month due to coronavirus. The film will now open on April 3 in theaters instead of its original March 13 release date and will also be available on VOD and digital platforms in the wake of the outbreak, according to Variety.

SXSW

The Austin pop culture festival, which is half music showcase and half entertainment palooza, has officially been canceled for the first time in 34 years. Although many of the major players that were going to have showcases had already pulled out — Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Amazon Studios, Netflix, Apple, and Starz had all decided to skip this year — the festival was still going to go on as scheduled. However, once the city of Austin declared a state of emergency on Friday due to the outbreak, SXSW was forced to cancel all events. "This situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the City of Austin's decision," read a statement from the festival's organizers. "We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees, and fellow Austinites."

The men and women behind the event are currently exploring options to reschedule, and are hoping to find a way to provide a virtual SXSW experience as soon as possible. You can read the full statement here.

No Time to Die

For those hoping to see Daniel Craig back in action as Agent 007, you're in for a bit of a wait. The film's official release date has been pushed back several months, the official Twitter for the forthcoming sequel has revealed. No Time to Die will now be released on Thursday, Nov. 12 in the U.K. and Wednesday, Nov. 25 worldwide. Even so, Craig is still expected to continue on as host for this week's new episode of Saturday Night Live.

The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020. — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

Hasbro Baby Yoda merch

Don't worry, the coronavirus won't be delaying production of The Mandalorian, but anybody hoping get their hands on Hasbro's new range of Baby Yoda toys might be in a spot of trouble. Hasbro reported delays in production due to manufacturing partners being shut down longer than expected, according to CNN.

The Bachelorette

Production on The Bachelorette Season 16, which will feature Clare Crawley as the Bachelorette, has not been suspended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, Variety reports that the show initially planned to shoot portions of the upcoming season in Italy, but those plans have since been changed in the wake of the epidemic. Another, as-yet-unnamed international destination may be chosen instead.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

All eyes are on the coronavirus outbreak's potential impact on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, since Japan has been affected by the outbreak as well. As detailed by the BBC, Japan's Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto has indicated that there may be a postponement of the Games to later in the year, although he also said, "We are doing all we can to ensure that the Games go ahead as planned." The Olympics are still officially scheduled to be held from July 24 to Aug. 9 in Tokyo.

Red Notice

Netflix's forthcoming heist flick starring Dwayne Johnson is reportedly considering alternate locations amid a spike in new cases in Italy, according to Deadline. While most of the film will be shot in Atlanta, Ga, a portion of the project was had also been planned to be shot on location in Italy. In addition to Johnson, the movie also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

The Amazing Race

CBS's hit reality competition series shut down production on Season 33, which had already filmed three episodes and saw contestants visit Scotland and England. It's currently unknown when production will resume.



The Amazing Race Season 33 Production Shut Down Amidst Corona Virus Concerns

Mission Impossible 7

The seventh installment of the Tom Cruise-fronted franchise halted production on a planned three-week shoot in Venice.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7," a spokesperson for Paramount told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves."

