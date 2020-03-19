The coronavirus global pandemic continues to spread, with over 200,000 diagnosed cases worldwide. In the United States, many state and local governments have been closing schools, shutting down restaurants and nightclubs, and encouraging residents to follow the Center for Disease Control's recommendation for "social distancing" as a means to slow the spread of the disease and save lives. An unprecedented number of public events and productions have been canceled, and no industry has been left untouched.

The entertainment world has seen TV productions come to a halt, movie premiere dates delayed, and major events like E3, SXSW, Coachella, and WonderCon all postponed or canceled in response to the news. The sports world has also been heavily impacted, as leagues like the NBA, NHL, and MLB have all postponed or canceled their seasons of gameplay. There is also growing uncertainty surrounding the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan, San Diego Comic-Con, and the Cannes Film Festival. Furthermore, many theme parks, including Disney and Universal's locations, are being closed down for the month of March in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Read on for an updated roundup of all of the entertainment-related events that have been affected by the outbreak so far, and bookmark this page for additional updates to come.

Friends Reunion

Filming on the untitled Friends reunion slated for the launch of HBO Max has been postponed until May due to coronavirus, Deadline reported on Wednesday, March 18. As previously reported, original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc are all on board for the unscripted event, meant to help usher in Friends reruns on the new streaming service. HBO Max is set to launch the service in May; if the new schedule holds, the Friends reunion will be produced and ready in time for launch. But with federal and state mandates limiting gatherings, and the situation changing minute by minute, the new timeline may see further adjustments.

Soap Operas

Production on certain daytime soap operas has been suspended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. CBS' The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful both halted production on Tuesday, March 17, for two weeks, Deadline reported.

Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp creator Emily Andras revealed on March 16 that SYFY's western horror series would temporarily suspend production to abide by local health protocols. "We are temporarily shutting down production," she wrote in a tweet. "We are sure this is merely a blip, but we must follow Albert health protocols. The safety of our cast and crew is of paramount importance to us." However, she also promised fans, "We will be back Earping it up for you as soon as it is safe to do so. Because we are all in."

Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live has been postponed indefinitely as a result of the coronavirus, Deadline reports. The news comes after a previous report from Variety indicating that the sketch comedy series would postpone its next three shows. SNL was previously scheduled to return with a new episode on Saturday, March 28, with John Kransinski hosting and Dua Lipa as the musical guest of the evening.

Last Man Standing and The Orville

Last Man Standing was hoping to wrap taping of its eighth season on Tuesday, March 17, but has decided to suspend production in response to the spread of coronavirus, Deadline reports. Having already put the breaks on using a live audience for the finale, the studio that produces the show, DTS' 20th Century Fox TV, has postponed production just days before the final taping. Producers are said to be "leaving the door open," per Deadline, to coming back to finish the episode. Elsewhere at Disney TV Studios, production on The Orville is on hiatus for three weeks. The space dramedy, which moving from its original network home, Fox, to Hulu for its upcoming third season, was, like Last Man Standing, one of the few remaining series that had not shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but it pulled the plug hours after California's governor ordered bars, restaurants and gyms to close.

The Handmaid's Tale

Deadline reports that production on Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale has been temporarily suspended due to concerns over the recent spread of COVID-19, aka coronavirus. The show, which films in Toronto, has yet to announce whether this suspension will delay its planned fall premiere date.

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale Photo: Sophie Giraud, Hulu

Today

Al Roker and Craig Melvin sat out from Today on Monday after an employee on the third hour of the NBC morning show tested positive for coronavirus. Co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced the news on Monday's show. "Both are fine right now, they feel good, but caution is the order of the day,'' Guthrie said of Roker and Melvin. In a statement released by Today, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said that the employee who tested positive "is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care." NBC reports that all members of the editorial team for the third hour of Today were asked to work from home on Monday while the company identified staffers who worked in close contact with the employee.

NBC News previously announced on March 11 that the morning news program would forego its standard audience in the wake of the pandemic. "The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority," the statement read. "As a precautionary measure, starting tomorrow, Thursday, March 12, we have decided to suspend live audiences for Today and Today with Hoda & Jenna & Friends. Per guidance from New York City officials, the company is hoping to do its part to help to decrease the rate of transmission in our communities. Our shows will continue filming on their regular schedule, and currently, there will be no impact on air dates."

Amazon Shows

Amazon's anticipated Lord of the Rings series has suspended production for two weeks, beginning on March 16. The New Zealand Herald reports that a memo was sent to 800 cast and crew members on March 15 explaining that the decision was precautionary and that no one should "report to the set or to the studio without the express permission of your supervisor." Actor Orlando Bloom also revealed in a social media post that production on his Amazon fantasy drama, Carnival Row, was suspended. On March 16, Variety also reported that Amazon Studios had decided to halt production and end the season of Love Island France, which was filming in South Africa. The season's first episode premiered March 2.

BBC Shows

Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty became the first BBC shows to suspend production on March 16, Deadline reports. "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, the producers Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions of Peaky Blinders S6 have postponed filming, and World Productions on Line of Duty S6 have suspended filming, both in consultation with and supported by the BBC," read a statement from a spokesperson for the network. "We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organization and Public Health England."

Netflix Originals, including Stranger Things

As of March 13, Netflix had shut down all TV and film productions in the U.S. and Canada, including the streamer's popular series Stranger Things, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The decision came one day after production on Grace and Frankie's final season was put on hold, per Deadline. "To ensure the health and safety of our cast and crew, Skydance has temporarily suspended filming for Grace and Frankie, the series," the company said in a statement.

Deadline reported that productions filming outside North America would be assessed on a case-by-case basis. And on March 16, the trade reported that production on The Witcher Season 2, which was filming outside London, was shut down for two weeks. With this decision, The Witcher became the first major TV production in the U.K. to be halted as a result of coronavirus.

Disney+ Marvel Shows, including MCU spin-offs

On March 10, Disney+ shut down production on its Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, because the Czech Republic placed restrictions on travel and events, and closed its schools due to COVID-19 concerns. There is no word yet on if the show will revisit Prague to finish shooting.

On March 14, Variety reported Marvel Studios paused production on the rest of its Disney+ series, which includes Loki and WandaVision. For shows currently in production, the work will continue remotely.

With a surge in cases of confirmed coronavirus in New York, Starz has put its two Power spin-offs, Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, on hiatus, Deadline reports. Effective as of March 13, the hiatus will last at least one week. All the scripts on the two shows have already been completed.

AMC Shows, including The Walking Dead franchise

Deadline reports that Fear the Walking Dead will be halting production, while the flagship The Walking Dead is pushing its pre-production back by about a month, to April 13. Upcoming comedy Kevin Can F--- Himself's production will be pushed back approximately the same amount of time. The Walking Dead writers room will remain open with writers working remotely on the new season.

FX Productions

Multiple sources report that FX has halted production on Snowfall, and new series Y for two weeks. Atlanta filming is on hold indefinitely while Fargo Season 4 production has been postponed. As a result of delay in production, Fargo also pushed back its Season 4 release date. With two episodes left to shoot, Fargo will no longer premiere its fourth season on Sunday, April 19th. "A new premiere date will be determined once production resumes," FX said in a statement, confirming the show would not premiere for the 2020 Emmy Awards cycle.

In the wake of President Donald Trump announcing a national emergency in the U.S. due to the spread of COVID-19, all Apple TV+ series currently in production have been put on hold and filming has suspended, Deadline reports. This includes second seasons of The Morning Show, Servant, See, and For All Mankind, as well as new series Lisey's Story, Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, and Foundation.

Foundation previously suspended production in Ireland, Deadline reported on March 12. The series, which stars Lee Pace and Jared Harris, is an adaptation of Isaac Asimov's sci-fi novels. The move follows an announcement from Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Thursday that set limits on the size of mass gatherings in order to slow the spread of coronavirus. According to Deadline, Foundation is Ireland's largest-scale production ever.

Warner Bros. TV

Warner Bros. TV shut down production on many of its shows currently in or about to begin production on March 13. The studio didn't name any of the postponed productions, but according to Deadline, they include Young Sheldon, The Bachelorette, Supergirl, and many more. Several of the studio's shows had already halted production, including Supernatural, The Flash and Riverdale, which suspended production on Wednesday after a crew member came into contact with a coronavirus patient.

"With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin," a studio spokesperson said Friday in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based."

Chris Harrison and Clare Crawley, The Bachelor Photo: John Fleenor, ABC

Pilot Season

Both NBC Universal and Disney Studios have halted production on all of their TV pilots being filmed for the networks' upcoming Upfronts season, according to Deadline. While all of the major networks have canceled their live presentations in May, delaying the pilot filming schedule could jeopardize the video presentation plans as well.

Sony Productions

Sony has halted European production on Wheel of Time. The adaptation of Robert Jordan's fantasy series was shooting in in Prague. The crew is on standby in hopes that they will be able to resume production in a couple weeks. Stateside, Sony TV has pulled the plug on The Goldbergs and its spin-off Schooled, per Variety. On March 16, Deadline reported that S.W.A.T. would also be suspending production after wrapping the penultimate episode of the season.

Hallmark Channel

Crown Media has halted production on Hallmark Channel's popular daytime lifestyle program Home and Family as well as the network's upcoming slate of original movies, Deadline reported March 13. Home and Family, which films in Los Angeles, will go dark for at least two weeks starting Monday, March 16. Repeats will air while the show is on hiatus.

CBS TV Shows

CBS TV Studios also reportedly stopped production on several of its popular dramas, including NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Bull, Dynasty, and The Good Fight, Deadline reported March 12. Per their reporting, some of the shows were invited to finish their current episode, where possible, but there may be more halts ahead for other CBS TV Studios productions. Some programs which have an episode or two left on their season may discontinue shooting and wrap for the season. Meanwhile, The Neighborhood will film its final episode for the season next week without a live studio audience.

In a statement provided to Deadline, CBS TV Studios said, "Over the past few days, we began making decisions to temporarily postpone production on some of our pilots and current series. At this time, we are evaluating situations on a case-by-case basis, informed by the best information from health experts and government officials. Some productions may continue as long as they do not involve live audiences and/or environments that are considered at risk. The safety and welfare of our production team is our top priority."

NBCUniversal Shows, including One Chicago

NBCUniversal has also pressed pause on production of TV shows across its production subsidiaries, including Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Law & Order: SVU, New Amsterdam, FBI, Angelyne, The Kelly Clarkson Show. According to Deadline, the stop order affects almost three dozen shows.

In a statement provided to the site on March 12, an NBCUniversal spokesperson said, "The safety and health of our cast, crew and employees is our top priority. Where possible, we are pausing production for two weeks as a precautionary measure, following which we will reassess and determine an appropriate start date. In some cases, we are accelerating plans to wrap up physical production." Per Deadline's reporting, the One Chicago shows may not return to production again this spring to complete the remaining episodes for this season.

Meanwhile, late on March 13, actress America Ferrara confirmed production on Superstore's fifth season has also been halted. "Today is unexpectedly my last day shooting on Superstore for this season," the actress, who was set to depart the show at the end of Season 5, announced in an Instagram story. "We are shutting down production, as they are all shows on the Universal lot."

A source revealed to TV Line on March 14 that the NBC show will not be able to film its planned Season 5 finale, and the 21st episode that wrapped on Friday will now serve as the final episode of the season. As such, it's unclear how Ferrera's character's story will be wrapped, but the actress hinted she might return in Season 6 to give her character a proper goodbye.

Giacomo Gianniotti and Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy Photo: Gilles Mingasson, ABC

Disney Television Studios, including Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy, produced by ABC Studios, has shut down production for at least two weeks, according to Deadline. The show had reportedly just wrapped Episode 21 of their 25-episode season. Showrunner Krista Vernoff and fellow executive producers Debbie Allen and James D. Parriott announced the shutdown, saying, "This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti's suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50."

As of March 14, Disney Television Studios has also halted production on a number of other shows, according to Deadline. The list includes: Nat Geo's Genius: Aretha (produced by Fox 21), Fox's Empire (20th Century Fox TV) and The Resident (20th Century Fox TV), FX's Pose (Fox 21), USA's Queen of the South (Fox 21), and ABC's American Housewife (ABC Studios). On March 13, ABC also suspended production on General Hospital.

Per Variety, The talk shows Live with Kelly and Ryan, Dr. Phil, and Tamron Hall have all decided to film without studio audiences, following in the footsteps of Today, The View, The Talk, and NY-based late night talk shows.

Deadline reports that American Ninja Warrior and The Price Is Right has suspended filming for the next two weeks. Meanwhile, America's Got Talent has canceled remaining tapings in front of live studio audiences that were supposed to be taped from March 13 to March 17.

ViacomCBS Shows, including One Day at a Time

ViacomCBS will be firing up the laugh tracks for many of its shows as it has ordered several series that typically film before live studio audiences to shoot on closed sets. Pop TV's One Day at a Time has already been shooting before empty seats since Tuesday, MTV's Ridiculousness will do the same beginning Thursday, and Comedy Central's Lights Out with David Spade and Tosh.0 will exclude audience members starting Monday.

Late-night shows

After several New York-based late night shows announced their plans to eliminate live audiences, many are now suspending production altogether. Per Deadline, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and daytime's The Wendy Williams Show will pause production. In a statement, NBC said, "We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows as we get closer to the start of production." The Tonight Show will tape an original episode on Thursday, but Late Night will merely post a "Closer Look" segment on digital media. Both are expected to pause through their originally schedule hiatus until March 23. Meanwhile, The Wendy Williams Show is on hold "indefinitely."

Jimmy Kimmel Live was originally expected to proceed with production, sans a live audience, but following its most recent episode, which saw former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg guest-hosting before a mostly empty studio, the network announced it would suspend production on the late-night show. In a statement provided to Deadline, ABC said, "Jimmy Kimmel Live has determined it is in the best interest of the staff and crew to suspend production on the show beginning Monday, March 16. We will continue to monitor this and hope to be back on the air with new shows Monday, March 30."

Trevor Noah announced via The Daily Show With Trevor Noah's Twitter account on Monday, March 16 that they would be suspending production for the week of March 16 in an attempt to adhere to social distancing recommendations. "Let's stay in good spirits," Noah said in a short video message. "It feels like the end of the world, but I don't think it really is. I think we can try and help it not be the end of the world if we follow the instructions of healthcare professionals."

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee also went on hiatus starting March 16, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver is also signing off for an indefinite amount of time, and Late Late Show with James Corden was also suspended after an announcement by the host on March 13.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Photo: CBS

The Talk

On March 12, CBS announced that The Talk would begin filming without a live audience starting on Monday, March 16. "At this time, no disruptions to the on-air schedules are expected. We will continue to monitor the situation, as the health and safety of our audience and production staffs is our top priority," read a statement from the network obtained by Deadline.

Celebrity Race Across the World

Production on this BBC One travel reality show was postponed on March 12 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The show, a spin-off of Race Across the World, will feature four celebrities who race a friend or family member around the globe without air travel or other modern elements like cell phones or credit cards.

In a statement to Deadline, a BBC Spokesperson said, "Celebrity Race Across the World involves contestants travelling across a number of different countries, and given that official advice in relation to specific countries is continually changing in line with the spread of Covid-19, Studio Lambert has decided to delay production on this series in consultation with and supported by the BBC. We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis following the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England."

Little Fires Everywhere Premiere

TV Guide has confirmed that Hulu has opted to cancel the premiere event of its new series Little Fires Everywhere, starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. The premiere screening and party were scheduled to take place March 12 in Los Angeles.

The network released a statement regarding the cancellation, saying, "As you are all aware, the current state of affairs has altered the daily lives of many people, including our cast and crew. After hearing from many of you, and out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling tomorrow's Little Fires Everywhere premiere screening and celebration. We are extremely proud of this series and can't wait to share it with you when it debuts on Hulu on March 18. Thank you for your understanding."

On March 11, producers of Ellen, the most popular daytime talk show, revealed its plans to forego a live studio audience, beginning Monday, March 16. The show had already filmed episodes to air through Friday, March 13.

"With the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 outbreak, and out of concern for our audience attending The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Telepictures will suspend audience attendance during tapings effective Monday, March 16," a spokesperson for Telepictures said in a statement to Deadline. "This temporary measure will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and will not impact the production schedule of Ellen."

Like other programs with live audiences, The View is also being affected by the coronavirus known as COVID-19. The popular ABC talk show is now filming without a studio audience, a first for the program. "This is unprecedented, this has never happened on The View," Whoopi Goldberg said, noting that even after the show returned following 9/11, it still featured a live audience.

On Thursday, March 12, Variety reported that co-host Joy Behar will be taking at least a week off from the show to protect herself from the spread of the virus.

The coronavirus situation is still developing and for the first time ever at @TheView, we made the decision not to have a studio audience. We look forward to our fans returning to join us in the studio in the future! pic.twitter.com/BNXK098W0s — The View (@TheView) March 11, 2020

Survivor just kicked off Season 40 a few weeks before the coronavirus was deemed a pandemic, but the coronavirus has stalled production on Season 41 and Season 42. Entertainment Weekly obtained a letter host and executive producer Jeff Probst sent to Survivor crew members that confirmed the show would not begin filming the new seasons on March 18 in Fiji. The production has been postponed until approximately May 19, according to the letter, but that is subject to change with regards to progress in containing the COVID-19 outbreak. The delay may not affect the show's premiere plans, however, because Probst also said that when filming is cleared to begin, the plan is still to film both seasons back to back.

Amber Brkich Mariano, Jeff Probst, Survivor: Winners at War Photo: Robert Voets, CBS/Robert Voets



NeXt

A crew member who worked on Fox's upcoming science-fiction drama NeXt has tested positive for the coronavirus. Per Variety, the studio and production company are now investigating which members of the cast and crew may have been exposed to the patient before the show wrapped production in Chicago in early March.

Trish Regan Primetime

The cable news show Trish Regan Primetime is going on hiatus, the Fox Business Network announced March 13. The network is also benching its show Kennedy, which airs an hour after at 9 p.m. Although the Fox Business network said both shows are coming to a halt due to the demand of coronavirus coverage, the decision also comes just days after Regan accused Democrats and the "liberal media" of exaggerating the dangers surrounding the spread of the coronavirus to make President Trump look bad.

TV's most iconic game shows will be filming without live audiences as well. Variety reported on March 9 that both shows would be filming through mid-April and will go without a live audience for the filming stretch. The decision was made not only to protect audience guests but also Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who is immunocompromised due to his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

CBS's hit reality competition series shut down production on Season 33 on Feb. 28. The series had already filmed three episodes and saw contestants visit Scotland and England. It's currently unknown when production will resume.

The Amazing Race Season 33 Production Shut Down Amidst Corona Virus Concerns

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Universal has pushed back the premiere of Minions: The Rise of Gru, which was scheduled for theatrical release on July 3. "In response to the severity of the situation in France, we are temporarily closing our Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris," Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "With this decision we are abiding by the French Government's guidelines and doing everything possible to slow the spread of the virus as we care for our artists and their families. This means we will be unable to finish Minions: The Rise of Gru in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July. While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all. We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions."

Avatar Sequels

Production on James Cameron's upcoming sequels toAvatarhas been delayed. Producer Jon Landau confirmed the news to the New Zealand Herald and said that he does not know when filming will resume on the four films. "We try and monitor all this and look at things and think about what is in the best interest of our crew. I call it our Avatar family," Landau said. "That is really paramount to us above anything." Work on digital effects for the films will continue at Weta. Currently, Avatar 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2021, with Avatar 3 following on Dec. 22, 2023, Avatar 4 due on Dec. 19, 2025, and Avatar 5 hitting theaters on Dec. 17, 2027.

Black Widow

Marvel's Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson has been delayed. The movie, which is the long-awaited solo film for Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, was scheduled to hit theaters on May 1. It's currently unclear when it will be released and how this delay will affect Marvel's release schedule. Marvel plans out its releases very carefully because of the interconnected nature of its films, and while the events of Black Widow take place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and Natasha died to save the universe in Avengers: Endgame, it's still possible for the film to have connective tissue with future Marvel movies. At this time, Eternals is slated for November and Shang-Chi is scheduled to be released in February 2021. Pushing Black Widow could potentially push those dates as well.

Movie Theaters

While all theaters in large cities like New York and Los Angeles have been advised to shut down, some movie chains have closed nationwide. On March 17, Regal Cinemas closed down all their theaters in any location as a precaution, Deadline reports. All theaters will remain closed until further notice. AMC also announced on March 16 that it would close down all of its theaters for six to 12 weeks as a result of the coronavirus, per Variety, citing the CDC's latest recommendation that Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people.

Meanwhile, Alamo Drafthouse's corporate-owned and franchise theaters shut down until further notice, the company announced March 16 on their website. Only the Winchester, Virginia, location remains open for the time being. All shows have been canceled and tickets are being refunded. In the U.K., Cineworld and Odeon Cinemas have also shut their doors.

Warner Bros. Films

Warner Bros. has halted production on The Matrix 4, Deadline reports. The anticipated sequel was filming in Berlin. Shooting on the film, which is co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski, is expected to resume at a later date. The anticipated sequel will see Keanu Reeves reprise his role as Neo, alongside Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe.

Warner Bros. is also delaying production on the third installment of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which was scheduled to begin filming in the U.K. on March 16, per Variety. It is unclear at this time whether this will have an effect on the scheduled release date of the film, which will once again star Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Jude Law, and Dan Fogler.

In addition, production on The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero has been shut down for two weeks, as detailed by Variety. The movie has been filming in London and was scheduled to begin shooting in Liverpool soon, but Warner Bros. has decided to shut down production during the location change. It is unknown at this time if this will have an effect on the film's release date, which is currently scheduled for June 25, 2021.

The Card Counter

Paul Schrader's The Card Counter halted production after an actor tested positive for coronavirus. Deadline reported that the actor flew in from LA to shoot a few scenes, but after testing positive, the crew and cast were sent home five days out from completing filming. The Card Counter, a saga about a gambler trying to straighten out a young man bent on revenge, stars Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, and Tiffany Haddish.

Sony Pictures

Sony has halted production on a number of its films. The latest is Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello, which paused filming in the U.K. for a two-week hiatus beginning the weekend of March 14-15, according to Deadline. Previously, the studio had suspended production on the Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson comedy The Man From Toronto; horror film Shrine; and the World War II movie The Nightingale, starring sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning. Prep was halted on The Man From Toronto, which is filming Atlanta, and production on Shrine has been halted for four weeks in Boston. Meanwhile, The Nightingale was in pre-production, and the delay should not affect the film, which is scheduled to be released at Christmas.

In addition, Sony Pictures Classics has delayed the release of The Climb, which made its debut at Cannes Film Festival last year. The cycling comedy, which stars Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin, was scheduled to open in New York and Los Angeles on March 20.

Samaritan

Sylvester Stallone's new movie Samaritan is going on a minimum two-week hiatus, Deadline reports. The project, which follows a young boy (Euphoria actor and Junior Olympic boxing prodigy Javon "Wanna" Walton) who sets out to discover if a mythic superhero who vanished 20 years earlier is still alive, was filming in Atlanta.

Disney Productions

Disney paused production on forthcoming films including The Little Mermaid, Home Alone, Peter Pan & Wendy, Shrunk, Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, Marvel's Shang-Chi, and Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. Deadline reported that, while no cases of COVID-19 were found on sets, Disney paused production out of an abundance of caution, with far-reaching ramifications for many of the projects. Rob Marshall's The Little Mermaid adaptation was set to start filming during the third week in March London; Ridley Scott's The Last Duel was put on indefinite hiatus before a shoot in Ireland, sending the director into an editing room to assemble what bit of footage he was able to gather over the few weeks it was in production. As of March 13, it's still slated to be released in the U.S. on Christmas.

Universal Productions

Universal has also paused production on its live-action films. Per Variety, production on Jurassic World: Dominion, Flint Strong, and the untitled Billy Eichner project, which was scheduled to begin production this month, have all gone on hiatus. It is unclear for how long or if this will affect the films' releases dates. Jurassic World 3 is scheduled to be released in June 2021.

Vengeance

Blumhouse has suspended production on its thriller Vengeance, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie, which was two weeks into production, was written by The Office's B.J. Novak. It is his directorial debut.

The Secret Garden

Studiocanal has moved the release date of its adaptation of The Secret Garden from April 3 to August 14. In a statement provided to Deadline, the company explained, "A film that most certainly appeals to a family and older audience, the studio has has taken the decision to move out of a potentially high-risk period as the coronavirus situation continues to escalate." The film stars Colin Firth and Julie Walters and is based upon the classic Frances Hodgson Burnett book of the same name.

Mulan, New Mutants, and Antlers

Despite having its world premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week, Disney has postponed the theatrical release of the live-action Mulan from its original March 27 release date, according to multiple reports. Disney-owned studios 20th Century Studios and Searchlight pictures also delayed the releases of New Mutants (due April 3) and Guillermo Del Toro's Antlers (April 17), respectively.

Bros

Production on Bros, a rom-com co-written by Billy Eichner and Nick Stoller, who is set to direct, has been delayed, according to The Wrap. The film was scheduled to begin shooting on April 13.

Fast and Furious 9

The premiere of F9, which was scheduled to be released May 22, has been pushed back almost a year. The North American premiere will now be April 2, 2021, with international debuts rolling out throughout that month. Per Variety, Universal Studios made the decision due to the number of theaters closed internationally. Considering roughly 75 percent of of the franchise's gross comes from international markets, Universal didn't believe the movie could turn a profit with all theaters in Italy, South Korea and China currently shut down.

A statement posted to Twitter confirmed the news, adding, "While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together."

A Quiet Place II

The release of A Quiet Place II, the sequel to the hit 2018 horror film, will be delayed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The film was originally scheduled for release in the U.K. and Australia on March 19 and in North America on March 20.

Director John Krasinski confirmed the news in an Instagram note to fans. "One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together," Krasinski wrote. "Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie ... I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together."

The Lovebirds

After previously delaying A Quiet Place Part II, Paramount has pulled the romantic comedy The Lovebirds, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film was slated to be released April 3 and stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae. A new date has not yet been set. Meanwhile, the film Blue Story has also been delayed.

Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film

While on location in Australia for Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were both diagnosed with coronavirus, the couple revealed on social media on March 11. According to social media posts from their sons, Hanks and Wilson are doing well. However, production on the film has been temporarily halted in the wake of the news. As detailed by the Daily Mail, Luhrmann sent a letter to the cast and crew, writing, "We request all cast and crew stay at home today and not come to work. All work activity on the production is cancelled and will not resume until further notice."

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Photo: Amy Sussman, Getty Images

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Peter Rabbit fans will have to wait a bit longer for the sequel film. Sony decided to push back the release of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway from early April to Aug. 7, Deadline reported on March 10. The film was originally supposed to debut in select spots around Europe in March before coming out in the U.S. in April to line up with the Easter holiday.

Slay the Dragon

Slay the Dragon, Magnolia's new documentary about a group of local voters and ordinary citizens fighting back against gerrymandering in 2018 midterms elections, is delayed a month due to coronavirus. The film will now open on April 3 in theaters instead of its original March 13 release date and will also be available on VOD and digital platforms in the wake of the outbreak, according to Variety.

No Time to Die

For those hoping to see Daniel Craig back in action as Agent 007, you're in for a bit of a wait. The film's official release date was pushed back several months, the film's official Twitter account confirmed. No Time to Die will now be released on Thursday, Nov. 12 in the U.K. and Wednesday, Nov. 25 worldwide. Even so, Craig still showed up to host Saturday Night Live as scheduled and even offered fans a fake clip from the film.

The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020. — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020



Red Notice

Netflix's forthcoming heist flick starring Dwayne Johnson was reportedly considering alternate shooting locations amid a spike in new cases in Italy, according to a March 1 report from Deadline. While most of the film will be shot in Atlanta, a portion of the project was expected to be shot on location in Italy. In addition to Johnson, the movie also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Mission Impossible 7

The seventh installment of the Tom Cruise-fronted franchise halted production on a planned three-week shoot in Venice on Feb. 24. "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7," a spokesperson for Paramount told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves."

French Open and ATP and WTA tennis tours

The Association of Tennis Professionals, the governing body of men's professional tennis, and the Women's Tennis Association, the governing body of women's professional tennis, are both suspending ongoing tennis tours due to health concerns over COVID-19. On March 18, they announced that the professional season will be suspended until June 7, including the ATP Challenger Tour and ITF World Tennis Tour. This is an expansion of the previous suspension, which had been expected to end the week of April 20. Ongoing ATP Challenger events in Kazakhstan and South Africa have been suspended, and combined ATP/WTA tournaments in Madrid and Rome, along with the WTA events in Strasbourg and Rabat and ATP events in Munich, Estoril, Geneva, and Lyon, will not be held. The WTA's Miami Open and Volvo Car Open, scheduled for late March and early April, respectively, will also not be held.

Meanwhile, the French Open has been postponed until later this year. Originally scheduled to begin in late May, the tournament will now be held Sept. 20 through Oct. 4 in Paris, France. The decision was made by the French Tennis Federation on March 17. "We have made a difficult yet brave decision in this unprecedented situation, which has evolved greatly since last weekend. We are acting responsibly, and must work together in the fight to ensure everybody's health and safety," said Bernard Giudicelli, president of the FFT, in a statement. Tickets already purchased will either be refunded or exchanged for the new dates.

WrestleMania

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, WWE announced that WrestleMania 36 has been moved to the company's performance center in Orlando, Florida. The event was originally set to place in front of a sold out crowd at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Only essential wrestlers and crew will be present for the event, which will be streamed live Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network. All other events surround WrestleMania weekend, including the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony, have been canceled.

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania," WWE said in a statement obtained by TV Guide.

NFL Draft

The National Football League announced on March 16 that the 2020 NFL draft will be modified in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The draft will still take place April 23-25 as scheduled, but all public draft events in Las Vegas have been canceled. Player selection will be televised, and the NFL is exploring options for how the process will be conducted. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "This decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens. While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas, and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

Kentucky Derby

Churchill Downs has postponed the Kentucky Derby until September, Deadline reports. This will mark the first time the Derby has not been held on the first Saturday in May since 1945, when the government issued a ban on horse racing due to World War II. Officials are currently targeting Sept. 5 as the new date, although it will need final approval by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Masters Tournament

The Augusta National Golf Club announced on March 13 that the Masters Tournament, which was scheduled for April 9-12, would be postponed. "Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision," Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date. We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities. We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance."

PGA Tour

On March 13, the PGA Tour announced that it would cancel the Players Championship and other events, including the Valero Texas Open. In a statement posted to social media, the organization explained, "We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful, and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point — and as the situation continues to rapidly change — the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause."

PGA TOUR statement on the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship and events across all Tours through the Valero Texas Open. pic.twitter.com/IxU8LyewlY — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 13, 2020

NCAA Basketball Tournaments

The NCAA announced on March 12 that all Division I men and women's 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as winter and spring NCAA championships, will be canceled. In a statement shared on social media, NCAA president Mark Emmert and the board of governors said, "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities." The cancellation of the championships was a change from the previous plan, which Emmert had announced on March 11, to limit attendance to staff and family at both the men's and women's tournaments. March Madness was originally scheduled to begin March 17.

Major League Baseball

After suspending spring training and previously pushing Opening Day by "at least two weeks," MLB commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced Monday, March 16, that the start of the 2020 regular season will be delayed even further after the CDC restricted gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. "The clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins," the statement reads. "We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit."

Additionally, the 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tuscon, Arizona, have been postponed indefinitely.

National Hockey League

The NHL announced on March 12 that it will not be dropping any pucks effective immediately. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement that following the NBA's decision to suspend its season, the NHL will do the same as many teams share locker rooms and stadiums with the NBA.

"The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures. However, following last night's news that an NBC player tested positive for coronavirus — and given our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try and continue to play games at this time," the statement, posted to Twitter, read. The hope is that play will resume again "as soon as it is appropriate and prudent."

The NHL pauses the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/bCi776ZFqX — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2020

Major League Soccer

After Sports Illustrated reported that Major League Soccer would suspend its season until further notice, starting March 12, the league issued a statement on social media confirming the news. In a tweet, MLS revealed that it "has suspended match play for 30 days, effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials. At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events."

Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days pic.twitter.com/P0HEPmsnkx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2020

NBA Season

CBS Sports reported that the NBA has opted to suspend the current season of play due to coronavirus concerns after a Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus. "The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice," the NBA said via a press release. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

Rudy Gobert Photo: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

NASCAR

On March 12, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced plans to postpone the March 22 NASCAR race at Homestead-Miami speedway. Gimenez's statement, obtained by NBC Sports, said that the race "is postponed at this time. NASCAR officials will decide whether or not to hold the race without fans." Later that day, a reporter for the Sports Business Journal tweeted that NASCAR is expected to proceed with races at Homestead and Atlanta without spectators. Meanwhile, the National Hot Rod Association has also postponed a portion of the Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals.

Bonnaroo

Bonnaroo, the Tennessee music festival that usually kicks off on the second Thursday in June, has been postponed until September, according to a post on the festival's official website. The festival is now set for Sept. 24-27 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Tyra Banks' Modelland

America's Next Top Model enthusiasts will be saddened to hear that Tyra Banks' Santa Monica, California, theme park Modelland will be postponing its opening to an undetermined date, per Variety.

Tony Awards

Though no changes have been announced yet, Deadline reports that it's looking likely that the Tony Awards will be postponed — or potentially canceled — due to the CDC's heightened guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Tonys are currently scheduled for June 7. Though Broadway shows are in the midst of a four-week shutdown that was initially set to end April 13, the Broadway League is in discussions about extending that shutdown another four weeks in compliance with the CDC's new recommendations. That would push the shutdown past the April 23 cutoff date for Tony eligibility, and even the current date is a tight squeeze, giving Tony voters a limited amount of time to see eligible new shows. New spring productions that have postponed previews or opening nights include the musical Six, the gender-bent Company revival starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, Tracy Letts' The Minutes, Sam Mendes' The Lehman Trilogy, the Mrs. Doubtfire musical, the Princess Diana musical Diana, and Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker's Plaza Suite.

Eurovision Song Contest

The European Broadcasting Union has decided to cancel this year's Eurovision Song Contest, originally scheduled to take place Tuesday, May 12 through Saturday, May 16 in Rotterdam. The competition brings together participants from more than 50 different countries, wherein a representative from each submits an original song for a live performance that will be broadcast throughout Europe. Each country casts a vote for another country's entry and the most popular is crowned the winner. In a statement, the EBU explained the decision to cancel this year's content, citing restrictions put in place by participating broadcasters and Dutch authorities.

An official statement from the European Broadcasting Union on the #Eurovision Song Contest 2020. pic.twitter.com/b3h7akxvpF — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 18, 2020

Glastonbury Music Festival

On March 18, Glastonbury 2020 organizers announced that this year's music festival will be canceled. In a statement posted to their website, the organization explained, "Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week — and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty — this is now our only viable option." The fest is offering those who've already paid deposits for tickets the option to roll that deposit into next year's event or secure a refund "in the coming days."

Edinburgh International Film Festival

The Edinburgh Film Festival will also be postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In a statement posted to its website, organizers for the event explained, "In line with the U.K. Government and Scottish Government's public health advice we are sad to announce that we are postponing the 74th EIFF due to take place in June. We are looking at which elements of the Festival can be delivered later in the year and hope to share news on that in due course. Our first priority is the health and wellbeing of our staff, filmmaker guests and audiences, and we wish you all health and strength through this difficult time."

Twin Peaks 30th Anniversary Celebration

Twin Peaks enthusiasts will have to wait a bit longer to celebrate their favorite show. The official fan celebration for the 30th anniversary of the David Lynch series at Graceland, which was set for next month, has been postponed to Halloween weekend, Oct. 30-Nov. 1. All previously purchased tickets for the April event will be honored for the new dates, according to a statement from Graceland.

Netflix Is a Joke Fest

The streaming service will pause its inaugural comedy event which was slated to begin April 27 in Los Angeles. Netflix announced the decision in a statement released March 17. "Based on the latest CDC guidelines, we've decided to postpone our Netflix Is a Joke Fest." Prior to the need for social distancing to decrease the spread of coronavirus, Netflix had teamed up with Live Nation to bring 100 shows and events for audiences at venues throughout Los Angeles.

The list of comedians scheduled to perform had included Dave Chappelle, Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, David Letterman, Wanda Sykes and Jamie Foxx. Stars such as Kevin Hart and Bill Burr were supposed to take part in other events. "We've been blown away by the excitement from fans," Netflix said. "And we will work to reschedule it when we can. In the meantime, please everyone take care, hold onto your tickets and we look forward to seeing you all soon. More information for ticket holders will be available on NetflixIsAJokeFest.com in the weeks ahead."

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard's annual music award show was originally slated to air live on NBC on April 29. The show has been postponed and will air on NBC at a later date, NBC and producing company dick clark productions announced on March 17.

BAFTAs

On the advice of the British government, BAFTA has postponed the British Academy Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, originally scheduled for April 26 and May 17, respectively, until later this year. The nominations, which were scheduled to be announced March 26, have also been postponed and will happen closer to the new ceremony dates.

Newport Beach Film Festival

The 21st annual Newport Beach Film Festival has been postponed until August, according to Variety. The festival was originally set for April 23-30 and has now been moved to August 6-13, the trade publication, which was also set to sponsor a TV showcase during the event, reported.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala, set for the first Monday in May, has been postponed. According to Vogue, a letter was sent to Met staffers announcing that due the CDC's recommendation that all gatherings of 50 or more scheduled for the next eight weeks be postponed or canceled, the museum is canceling or postponing all events through May 15 — including the gala. The event is considered "fashion's biggest night out" and the largest fundraising night of the year for the Metropolitan Museum.

DTLA Film Fest

The 12th Annual DTLA Film Festival, which features indie films and was going to be held in October, has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak. "We need a minimum of 6 months to produce our five-day event, and the news has been getting progressively worse about the pandemic, especially here in California," said festival director Greg Ptacek in a statement. "Unfortunately — and I didn't think I'd ever regret this — our event has grown too large to be held safely in these distressing times."

"Of course, we're disappointed that our festival this year will not move forward, but the safety of our participating filmmakers, festival-goers and everyone else associated with the production of our event is our paramount concern," programming director Karolyne Sosa said. The nonprofit festival aims to present films by and about groups traditionally underrepresented by Hollywood, notably women and people of color, and to explore new cinematic technologies. Organizers hope to be able to announce new dates for the next festival by the end of this year.

iHeartRadio Music Awards

The seventh annual iHeartRadio Music Awards have been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The event, which will be hosted by Usher, was originally scheduled to air live Sunday, March 29 at 8/7c on Fox.

ACM Awards

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, which was scheduled for Sunday, April 5, has been postponed. Although a date, time, and new venue have not been determined, officials say the awards show will air in September on CBS. "The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our country music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music in a statement. "This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely."

Endgame at the Old Vic Theater

The Old Vic became the first London theater to cancel performances amid the coronavirus when it pulled Endgame, which starred Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming, two weeks ahead of its scheduled end.

In a statement released March 15, the theater said: "Whilst we have no reason to disagree with current scientific and government advice on coping with the Coronavirus, given the new travel and other restrictions in place it is nevertheless becoming increasingly impractical to sustain business as usual at our theatre. ... It is with great sadness that we have had to decide to suspend the presentation of Endgame in a double bill with Rough for Theatre II for the next two weeks, which is the remainder of its run." In the same statement the theater also noted that there is currently no change to the schedule regarding Timothée Chalamet's 4000 Miles, which is set to open April 6.

Razzies

Despite early indications that the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards would continue on as planned, this year's Razzies had to be canceled as a result of the coronavirus. The event, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 14, had to be shuttered as a result of the City of Los Angeles' ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, which was instituted on March 12. In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Razzies co-founder John Wilson said, "Tonight's live Razzie ceremony had to be canceled/postponed because the Mayor of Los Angeles shut down all city-owned venues where more than 50 people could gather, including our site, The Barnsdall Theatre. Without a hall, we could not proceed with the show, but we are hoping to have a video to disseminate by tonight (Saturday, March 14) - Perhaps even by what had been our original 'curtain time' of 8 p.m. Obviously, if there is no live show, there is nothing to be streamed, either."

Six Flags and Knott's Berry Farm

Following suit of other theme parks around the country, all Six Flags parks and Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, have also temporarily shut down in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

SeaWorld

SeaWorld will be closing all of its parks beginning Monday, March 16, per the company's official statement. They will remain closed at least through the end of the month.

An update on park operations during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. For more information please visit https://t.co/VJihdaNges pic.twitter.com/M4vJSPfZ5J — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) March 13, 2020

Emmys FYC Events

The Television Academy suspended its live Emmys For Your Consideration events on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement provided to Deadline, the organization explained, "FYC events will be livestreamed or recorded without an audience. This requirement is being implemented for the safety and health of ALL participants and is in effect for ALL Emmy For Your Consideration Events (throughout the country) during the entire FYC season (through June 14, 2020)."

Hollywood Studio Tours

Deadline reports that Sony, Paramount, and Warner Bros. are halting their studio tours until further notice as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.

New York ShadowCon

The New York fan convention that was set to reunite the cast of Shadowhunters has been postponed to September 11 - 13. The convention's official Twitter account confirmed the cast will still be in attendance for the new date.

COVID-19 UPDATE | Due to escalating Coronavirus concerns, we have made the difficult decision to POSTPONE #nyshadowcon to the weekend of September 11 - 13, 2020. 📅



ALL THE ACTORS ARE STILL ATTENDING.



Please see the following link for FAQs:https://t.co/mgIADiBxdf pic.twitter.com/pa90kRzycj — Heroes of the Shadow World (@nyshadowcon) March 12, 2020

Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival, which was supposed to take place April 15-26 in Manhattan, has been postponed in the wake of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement that events of 500 people or more are banned due to the spread of the coronavirus. The event coordinators plan offer updates about rescheduling and refunds via the Tribeca Film Festival website.

Disney Parks in the United States and Paris, Disney Cruises

After announcing that it would close Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, effective March 14, Disney has now chosen to close Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, as well as Disneyland Paris Resort in France. In a statement provided to Deadline, the company said, "In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month."

Hotels will remain open at both locations until further notice. Disney is also suspending its cruise line departures, beginning on March 14. Disney previously confirmed that Disneyland would be closed through the end of the month and that the company is working with those who want to cancel or change their reservations for this time period, as well as giving refunds for hotel bookings during the closure period.

Universal Studios

Like Disneyland, Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif., will close temporarily beginning Saturday, Mar. 14, but the theme park remains optimistic about reopening soon, even going so far as to target Saturday, Mar. 28 as the day to open its gates once again. Universal CityWalk, an open-air mall connected to Universal Studios, will remain open at this time.

WonderCon

This year's WonderCon Anaheim will be postponed until a later date, Comic-Con International announced in a statement Thursday. WonderCon had been scheduled for April 10-12 and the date for rescheduling has yet to be announced. As for San Diego Comic-Con, the organization revealed it is still deciding how to proceed with the biggest comic convention of the year. The company added that it will be processing refunds for WonderCon Anaheim in the coming days.

Is San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus?

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has also been moved due to the spread of the coronavirus, TV Guide has learned. The event was scheduled to be broadcast live for the first time on HBO on May 2 at 8 p.m. ET. It has been postponed to an undetermined future date.

Upfronts Presentations

The Upfronts, in which networks roll out their programming and schedule for the 2020-2021 TV season for advertisers and press, will look different this spring. Disney, NBC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and WarnerMedia join AMC Networks, A+E Networks, Roku, and YouTube on the list of networks and companies that have canceled or altered their Upfronts plans. The typical live presentations will be substituted for video presentations that will be posted on digital platforms during Upfronts week in May.

Broadway

New York's cultural scene is facing a number of closures and cancellations as well. Broadway going dark with an immediate month-long closure, with theaters staying dark until Easter, on April 12. In a statement provided to PlayBill, Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said, "Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals. Broadway has the power to inspire, enrich and entertain, and together we are committed to making that vital spirit a reality. Once our stages are lit again, we will welcome fans back with open arms so that they can continue to experience the joy, heart, and goodwill that our shows so passionately express every night."

Meanwhile, The Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center, the New York Philharmonic, and Carnegie Hall have canceled all events through the end of March. The Met has also suspended rehearsals.

The Democratic Primary Debate

In addition to featuring no live studio audience for the upcoming debate between Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, the venue of the debate will also be moved from Arizona to Washington, D.C., the Democratic National Convention announced on March 12. Furthermore, one of the previously announced moderators for the event, Univision's Jorge Ramos, has dropped out of the event after potentially becoming exposed to coronavirus.

2020 Democratic Primary Debate Between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders Moved Due to Coronavirus

TCM Classic Film Festival

TCM announced on March 12 that it has canceled the TCM Classic Film Festival for this year. In a statement posted to its website, TCM announced, "The health and safety of attendees are always our priority at any TCM event. In light of the increasing public health concerns related to coronavirus and after consultation with our internal and external partners, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival." TCM host Ben Mankiewicz said in an accompanying YouTube video, "We didn't feel we could ask all of you in good conscience to come to Los Angeles for the festival." He also confirmed that festival passholders will receive a 100% refund for their purchases and that exhibitors who were expected to attend have been asked to return for the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival instead.

CinemaCon

The National Association of Theatre Owners canceled CinemaCon 2020 on March 12. The event would have taken place between March 30 and April 2 in Las Vegas and would have featured distributors and exhibitors presenting upcoming films as a preview for the summer season. In a statement posted to social media, the organization explained, "This year, due to the travel ban from the European Union, the unique travel difficulties in many other areas of the world & other challenges presented by the Coronavirus pandemic, a significant portion of the worldwide motion picture community is not able to attend. While local outbreaks vary widely in severity, the global circumstances make it impossible for us to mount the show that our attendees have come to expect."

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards

Deadline reported that Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, previously scheduled for Sunday, March 22 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, will not occur. The decision to postpone the show was made "in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show" according to a statement from Nickelodeon. The network has not yet chosen a date for the rescheduled event.

PaleyFest LA 2020

PaleyFest LA 2020 has been postponed indefinitely amidst coronavirus concerns. The festival was set to honor shows like The Boys, Schitt's Creek, and Outlander among others. A spokesperson for the Paley Center for Media confirmed the news on Wednesday, March 11 and said tickets would be honored at the yet-to-be-determined later dates.

"Based on the most recent news and out of an abundance of concern, we have made the difficult decision to postpone this year's PaleyFest. While we were looking forward to presenting another stellar lineup of PaleyFest events, the safety of our event participants, guests, and staff is the highest priority," read the statement sent to TV Guide. "We are exploring options to reschedule the festival and all ticket purchases will be honored for the new dates."

Noah Reid, Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek Photo: Pop TV



GLAAD Media Awards

The annual gala hosted by GLAAD to celebrate LGBTQ activists, leaders, and allies has also postponed due to coronavirus concerns. The event "will no longer occur [March 19] following new guidance from the New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo around COVID-19," the organization said in a statement to Variety.

GLAAD has also postponed the Los Angeles ceremony for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The organization made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying, "In accordance with guidelines put in place by Governor Gavin Newsom, the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles are no longer taking place in April and we are working to reschedule the event to the fall."

Quibi Launch Event

The streaming service set to debut in April from Jeffrey Katzenberg and former eBay CEO Meg Whitman has canceled their LA launch event "out of an abundance of caution" amid the growing threat of COVID-19, according to multiple reports. Quibi was set to have a launch party in Los Angeles on April 5, the day before the official launch of the service on April 6.

ACE Comic-Con Northeast

ACE Comic Con canceled its upcoming Northeast convention, which was to be held March 20-22 in Boston, Massachusetts. Actors Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ewan McGregor, and Keri Russell, among others were scheduled to attend. Event organizers are now working to reschedule the event for a later date and attendees can expect to be refunded within 30 days. Previously, Emerald City Comic Con was canceled on March 6.



NAB Show

The annual Las Vegas conference hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters was set to start April 18 but was canceled on Wednesday amidst COVID-19 concerns.

"In the interest of addressing the health and safety concerns of our stakeholders and in consultation with partners throughout the media and entertainment industry, we have decided not to move forward with NAB Show in April. We are currently considering a number of potential alternatives to create the best possible experience for our community," Gordon H. Smith, president and CEO of the event, said in a statement on the National Association of Broadcasters website.

E3 2020

The Electronic Entertainment Expo has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus, as detailed by GameSpot. The annual video game conference, one of the biggest of the entire gaming industry, was scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in June, but the Entertainment Software Association is reportedly now exploring options for an online conference sometime in the summer instead.

Cannes Film Festival

As other major entertainment gatherings are being shuttered in the wake of coronavirus, all eyes are on France to see if the prestigious Cannes Film Festival will go on as planned in May. The film fest's president, Pierre Lescure, has said he is "reasonably optimistic" the festival will continue, but he has also said that the event will be canceled if the pandemic situation does not improve. If Cannes is canceled, per Variety, the losses will not be covered by insurance, even if the event is canceled by order of the French government. France has already banned public gatherings with 1,000 people or more, which led to France's March TV event Series Mania being canceled.

On March 12, the festival offered an update to Deadline, saying, "The festival staff members are currently working to prepare the event scheduled, as usual, the second week of May (May 12-23)." However, they are planning to readdress its status next month. "For now, no date has been set for a decision [on whether to cancel]. The festival will announce its selection on April 16th and by the end of April we will evaluate in which configuration the festival will take place." Meanwhile, the Cannes Lions advertising festival has been rescheduled from June to October 26-30, per Variety.

Emily Beecham, Cannes Film Festival Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

Coachella and Stagecoach

There's also be a six-month postponement of one of music's biggest festivals, per The Hollywood Reporter. Coachella had been slated to take place April 10-12 and 17-19 in Indio, California, but has now moved to Oct. 9-11 and 16-18, if organizers can secure the deal. Lana Del Rey, Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, Big Sean, Lil Nas X, and Frank Ocean had been scheduled to perform, but it is unknown if they will return in October. Additionally, GoldenVoice has also moved Coachella's sister country music festival, Stagecoach, from April 24-26 to Oct. 23-25, according to multiple reports. Stagecoach is also held in Indio, California.

RuPaul's DragCon LA

Organizers called off the convention, which celebrates drag queens and their fans as well as musicians, celebrities, and retail. It had been scheduled to take place May 1-3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, but promoters released a statement on the event's official website stating, "Unfortunately, there's no way for anyone to know what the situation will be like in May. Due to that uncertainty, and out of an abundance of caution, we've decided that it's in the best interest of the talent, staff, and attendees to cancel RuPaul's DragCon LA 2020." Promoters, with the help of Eventbrite, will be issuing refunds to ticket holders through March 17. Ticket holders will receive confirmation emails from Eventbrite when refunds have been issued.

SXSW

The Austin pop culture festival, which is half music showcase and half entertainment palooza, was officially canceled for the first time in 34 years on March 6. Although many of the major players that were going to have showcases had already pulled out — Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Amazon Studios, Netflix, Apple, and Starz had all decided to skip this year — the festival was still going to go on as scheduled before the city of Austin declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak, and SXSW was forced to cancel all events. "This situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the City of Austin's decision," read a statement from the festival's organizers. "We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees, and fellow Austinites." The men and women behind the event are currently exploring options to reschedule, and are hoping to find a way to provide a virtual SXSW experience as soon as possible. You can read the full statement here.

Hasbro Baby Yoda merch

Don't worry; the coronavirus has not delayed production of The Mandalorian, but anybody hoping get their hands on Hasbro's new range of Baby Yoda toys might be in trouble. On March 4, Hasbro reported delays in production due to manufacturing partners being shut down longer than expected, according to CNN.

The Child, The Mandalorian Photo: Disney+



Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

All eyes are on the coronavirus outbreak's potential impact on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, since Japan has been seriously affected by the outbreak as well. As detailed by the BBC, Japan's Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto indicated that there may be a postponement of the Games to later in the year, although he also said, "We are doing all we can to ensure that the Games go ahead as planned." The Olympics are still officially scheduled to be held from July 24 to Aug. 9 in Tokyo.

Keep checking back for more updates.