It looks like Buck (Oliver Stark) really might get some answers after all. Fox announced on Monday that Connie Britton will return to her role as Abigail Clark for 9-1-1's two-part Season 3 finale event airing Monday, May 4 and Monday, May 11 at 8/7c on Fox.

In the above teaser for the action-packed episodes ahead, Abby appears to be one of the passengers of the "mass casualty" train derailment accident that will close out the season — which looks to have Athena (Angela Bassett) in trouble, too — and she'll be dialing up her old friends in dispatch to report the calamity first-hand.

Oliver Stark told TV Guide that the episode will be, "in terms of scale ... bigger than anything we've done in the past." Stark also hinted that, following his emotional experience of meeting a former firefighter who'd let the love of his own life slip away, Buck needed to get "closure" on his relationship with Abby, which ended abruptly when Britton left the cast of 9-1-1 after the end of season.

Former Fox chairman and CEO Gary Newman told press at the 2018 Television Critics Association tour that Britton's role "was always envisioned to be a one-year role" so it "wasn't a surprise she wasn't coming back," but that he and producer Ryan Murphy were open to the prospect of her return. "If Connie expressed interest and had some time in the future, I know Ryan would be thrilled to bring her back to the show and use her again, and hopefully they'll be some opportunities to do that," Newman said.

9-1-1 airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.