The Complete NBC TV Schedule for Fall 2022

Find out when Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU, Le Brea, and more return
In less than two weeks, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. are finally returning as NBC's fall 2022 schedule gets underway after the summer hiatus.
NBC's fall lineup will once again feature an entire block of Chicago shows on Wednesday evenings, followed by all three Law & Order series on Thursdays. Other anticipated returns on the drama slate include The Blacklist, now in Season 10; La Brea, back for a second season after a successful debut; and New Amsterdam, which is set to end after its fifth season. Joining the lineup is the new reboot of Quantum Leap starring Raymond Lee.
On the comedy side, Grand Crew, American Auto, and Young Rock are all returning. And new sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez, which stars George Lopez opposite his daughter Mayan Lopez, will make its debut this seasons.
See the full NBC fall schedule below. Shows with new episodes available on Peacock are indicated with an asterisk. And be sure to check out the complete fall TV 2022-23 premiere date calendar.
8 p.m.: The Voice (Premieres Sept. 19)
10 p.m.: Quantum Leap (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Sept. 19)
8 p.m.: The Voice (Premieres Sept. 19)
9 p.m.: La Brea (Premieres Sept. 27)
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam (Premieres Sept. 20)
8 p.m.: Chicago Med (Premieres Sept. 21)
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire (Premieres Sept. 21)
10 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (Premieres Sept. 21)
8 p.m.: Law & Order (Premieres Sept. 22)
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (Premieres Sept. 22)
10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime (Premieres Sept. 22)
8 p.m.: Capital One College Bowl
8 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Nov. 4)
8:30 p.m.: Young Rock (Premieres Nov. 4)
9 p.m.: Dateline NBC
8 p.m.: Drama Encores
9 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery (Premieres Sept. 24)
10 p.m.: SNL Vintage (Premieres Sept. 24)
11:30 p.m.: SNL
7 p.m.: Football Night in America (live on Peacock)*
8:20 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football (live on Peacock)*
NBC's midseason and summer debuts include Night Court, Grand Crew, American Auto, and The Blacklist. NBC has yet to announce a release date for Magnum, P.I. after rescuing the reboot from CBS's scrap pile. Production is underway, so we're unlikely to see new episodes until midseason at the earliest.