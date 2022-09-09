The Complete Fox TV Schedule for Fall 2022

If it's animation you want, it's animation you've got on Fox. This fall, the network will once again be home to all your favorite adult cartoons, including Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, The Simpsons, Housebroken, and The Great North, plus 2022-23 newcomers Grimsburg and Krapopolis.

Fox's fall premiere season will technically start on Sunday, Sept. 11 with a special premiere of the brand new drama Monarch after an NFL doubleheader. The Susan Sarandon-led country music soap moves to its regular timeslot of Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Sept. 20 with the second part of its double-sized premiere. If The Masked Singer is more your idea of musical drama, don't worry. The reality series will continue to hold down Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.

Fantasy Island and The Cleaning Lady are both returning for sophomore seasons as part of a lineup that also includes 9-1-1 and The Resident. But missing from Fox's schedule this season are canceled showsThe Big Leap, Our Kind of People, and Pivoting. And Fox will no longer be home to Thursday Night Football, since Amazon Prime Video now has the rights to that franchise.

See the full Fox fall schedule below. And be sure to check out the complete fall TV 2022-23 premiere date calendar.

The Resident, 9-1-1, The Cleaning Lady Fox

Fox Fall 2022 Sunday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Monarch (Premieres Sept. 11 after NFL doubleheader; moves to Tuesdays thereafter)

8 p.m.: The Simpsons (Premieres Sept. 25)

8:30 p.m.: The Great North (Premieres Sept. 25)

9 p.m.: Bob's Burgers (Premieres Sept. 25)

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy

Fox Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Premieres Sept. 19)

9 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady (Premieres Sept. 19)

Fox Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Resident (Premieres Sept. 20)

9 p.m. Monarch (Premiere Part 2 on Sept. 20, Regular timeslot)

Fox Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Premieres Sept. 21)

9 p.m.: Lego Masters (Premieres Sept. 21

Fox Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Hell's Kitchen (Premieres Sept. 29)

9 p.m.: Welcome to Flatch (Premieres Sept. 29)

9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Premieres Sept. 29)

Fox Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Year-round)

Fox 2022-2023 Midseason Premieres

Fox's midseason debuts include 9-1-1: Lone Star, new dramas Accused and Alert, and new animated comedies Krapopolis and Grimsburg.

See details and trailers for FOX's new fall 2022 shows.