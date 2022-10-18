Except for two stragglers on NBC that won't debut until November, every show on the big five broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and The CW — has premiered this season, and they've all shifted to their regular spots on the schedule, so we know exactly which shows are airing on which nights for the rest of the season.

The fall 2022 TV lineup is packed with some compelling new series, including Fire Country on CBS, Quantum Leap on NBC, The Rookie: Feds on ABC, and The Winchesters on The CW. But there are still plenty of favorites on the fall 2022 TV schedule, from Fox's animated comedies to ABC's popular medical dramas.

Here's the complete TV schedule for CBS, NBC, ABC, The CW, and Fox for every night of the week.

2022 Monday Night TV Schedule

8 p.m.

9-1-1 (Fox)

All American (The CW)

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)



8:30 p.m.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS)



9 p.m.

All American: Homecoming (The CW)

The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

NCIS (CBS)



10 p.m.

The Good Doctor (ABC)

NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)

Quantum Leap (NBC)



2022 Tuesday Night TV Schedule

8 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

FBI (CBS)

The Resident (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

The Winchesters (The CW)



9 p.m.

FBI: International (CBS)

La Brea (NBC)

Monarch (Fox)

Professionals (The CW)



10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

The Rookie: Feds (ABC)



2022 Wednesday Night TV Schedule

8 p.m.

Chicago Med (NBC)

The Connors (ABC)

DC's Stargirl (The CW)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Survivor (CBS)



8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs (ABC)



9 p.m.

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Kung Fu (The CW)

LEGO Masters (Fox)



9:30 p.m.

Home Economics (ABC)



10 p.m.

Big Sky (ABC)

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

The Real Love Boat (CBS)



2022 Thursday Night TV Schedule

8 p.m.

Hell's Kitchen (Fox)

Law & Order (NBC)

Station 19 (ABC)

Young Sheldon (CBS)

Walker (The CW)



8:30 p.m.

Ghosts (CBS)



9 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

So Help Me Todd (CBS)

Welcome to Flatch (Fox)

Walker: Independence (The CW)



9:30 p.m.

Call Me Kat (Fox)



10 p.m.

Alaska Daily (ABC)

CSI: Vegas (CBS)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)



2022 Friday Night TV Schedule

8 p.m.

Capital One College Bowl (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC, premieres Nov. 4)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)

Shark Tank (ABC)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Fox, year-round)



8:30 p.m.

Young Rock (NBC, premieres Nov. 4)



9 p.m.

20/20 (ABC)

Dateline NBC (NBC)

Fire Country (CBS)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)



9:30 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)



10 p.m.

Blue Bloods (CBS)



2022 Saturday Night TV Schedule

8 p.m.

College Football (ABC)

Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars (The CW, premieres Oct. 22)

Drama Encores (NBC)

Saturday Encores (CBS)



9 p.m.

Dateline Weekend Mystery (NBC)

Saturday Encores (CBS)

World's Funniest Animals (The CW, premieres Oct. 22)



9:30 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals (The CW, premieres Oct. 22)



10 p.m.

48 Hours (CBS)

SNL Vintage (NBC)



11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (NBC)



2022 Sunday Night TV Schedule

7 p.m.

60 Minutes (CBS)

America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Football Night in America (NBC, also live on Peacock)



8 p.m.

Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)

The Equalizer (CBS)

Family Law (The CW)

The Simpsons (Fox)



8:20 p.m.

NBC Sunday Night Football (NBC, also live on Peacock)



8:30 p.m.

The Great North (Fox)



9 p.m.

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

Coroner (The CW)

East New York (CBS)



9:30 p.m.

Family Guy (Fox)



10 p.m.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

The Rookie (ABC)



This article will be updated as changes are made throughout the fall 2022 broadcast TV season.