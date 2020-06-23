Since the global pandemic has already cleared your schedule for July, you might as well settle in for some quality bingeing on Amazon. This month brings a smattering of Amazon Originals including the highly anticipated second season of Hanna, which premieres on Friday, July 3. The action thriller centered on a young girl's brutal journey to avoid the CIA unit hunting her while she discovers her own dark origins and reintegrates into human society promises to be a perfect weekend binge. 

Also debuting next month is the third season of Absentia (July 17) and Amazon's Marie Curie biopic Radioactive (July 24). On the flip side, some your old favorites are hitting Prime this month as well. You can catch films like HitchMegamindPineapple Express, and The Weekend streaming free with Prime membership in July.  

Check out the full list of what's to come below.

New in July - Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership

June 26  
My Spy - Amazon Original Movie

July 1
Movies
52 Pick-Up 
Ali 
An Eye For An Eye   
Anaconda
Big Fish  
Bug 
Buried 
Cold War   
Edge Of Darkness
Flashback  
Hitch  
Hollowman  
Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack  
Megamind  
Midnight In Paris  
Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist 
Panic Room  
Phase IV  
Pineapple Express 
Rabbit Hole 
Sliver 
Spanglish  
Starting Out In The Evening 
The Bounty 
The Devil's Rejects
The Eye 
The Eye 2
The Forbidden Kingdom 
The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete 

Series
Antiques Roadshow Season 17 
Arthur Season 1 
Bates Around the World Season 1  
Beyond the Pole Season 1 
Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 1  
Hidden Season 1  
Instinto Season 1  
Lego City Adventures Season 1
Lone Ranger Season 1 
Modus Season 1 
Public Enemy Season 1 
Suits Season 9
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet Season 1 

July 3
Hanna Season 2 - Amazon Original Series

July 6
The Fosters Seasons 1-5

July 7  
The Tourist 

July 11  
Vivarium 

July 15
Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer  
The Weekend  

July 17
Absentia Season 3 - Amazon Original Series

July 19   
Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love 

July 24
Radioactive - Amazon Original Movie
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist - Amazon Original Special

July 27
Good Deeds  
July 29
Animal Kingdom Season 4

New in July - Available for Rental on Prime Video

July 10  
First Cow  