Since the global pandemic has already cleared your schedule for July, you might as well settle in for some quality bingeing on Amazon. This month brings a smattering of Amazon Originals including the highly anticipated second season of Hanna, which premieres on Friday, July 3. The action thriller centered on a young girl's brutal journey to avoid the CIA unit hunting her while she discovers her own dark origins and reintegrates into human society promises to be a perfect weekend binge.
Also debuting next month is the third season of Absentia (July 17) and Amazon's Marie Curie biopic Radioactive (July 24). On the flip side, some your old favorites are hitting Prime this month as well. You can catch films like Hitch, Megamind, Pineapple Express, and The Weekend streaming free with Prime membership in July.
Check out the full list of what's to come below.
New in July - Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership
June 26
My Spy - Amazon Original Movie
July 1
Movies
52 Pick-Up
Ali
An Eye For An Eye
Anaconda
Big Fish
Bug
Buried
Cold War
Edge Of Darkness
Flashback
Hitch
Hollowman
Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack
Megamind
Midnight In Paris
Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist
Panic Room
Phase IV
Pineapple Express
Rabbit Hole
Sliver
Spanglish
Starting Out In The Evening
The Bounty
The Devil's Rejects
The Eye
The Eye 2
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete
Series
Antiques Roadshow Season 17
Arthur Season 1
Bates Around the World Season 1
Beyond the Pole Season 1
Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 1
Hidden Season 1
Instinto Season 1
Lego City Adventures Season 1
Lone Ranger Season 1
Modus Season 1
Public Enemy Season 1
Suits Season 9
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet Season 1
July 3
Hanna Season 2 - Amazon Original Series
July 6
The Fosters Seasons 1-5
July 7
The Tourist
July 11
Vivarium
July 15
Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer
The Weekend
July 17
Absentia Season 3 - Amazon Original Series
July 19
Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love
July 24
Radioactive - Amazon Original Movie
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist - Amazon Original Special
July 27
Good Deeds
July 29
Animal Kingdom Season 4
New in July - Available for Rental on Prime Video
July 10
First Cow