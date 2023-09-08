Classic Disney Fans can Soon Watch Snow White on 4K Blu-ray for the First Time

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the very first animated feature film from Disney back in 1937, and now 86 years later the classic movie is finally getting the 4K treatment. The 4K Blu-ray release of Snow White releases October 10, and as is often the case, Best Buy has a gorgeous, exclusive steelbook edition of the release that you won't find anywhere else. The 4K edition of Snow White also comes with a standard Blu-ray, so don't worry if you don't have a media player that doesn't support 4K resolution.

If you're not overly concerned about what the packaging looks like on the movies you buy, you can save a few bucks and pick up the version of Snow White's 4K release that comes in more standard packaging. That version is $4 cheaper than the steelbook edition.

Adapted from one of the twisted Grimms' Fairy Tales, Snow White is about a beautiful young woman whose stepmom is frustrated because she isn't as gorgous as Snow White is. She tries to kill Snow White several times, culminating with the famous poisoned apple that puts Snow White in coma until she receives a kiss from her true love. Which she receives from the prince she likes.

This 4K release of the original animated film comes ahead of the live-action Snow White adaptation that Disney has slated for release in March 2024. That version of the tale will star Rachel Ziegler as Snow White and will presumably include some significant updates to the 80-year-old story for the sake of modern sensibilities.

Oddly enough, Disney is late to the party on this. There have been three live-action Snow White movies produced by other studios in recent years, with two of them--Mirror Mirror and Snow White and the Huntsman--releasing just three months apart in 2012.

