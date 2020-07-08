Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is officially coming to an end. TV Guide has learned that the Riverdale companion series will end with the upcoming Part 4, due out later in 2020.

"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show," said showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in a statement. "I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can't wait for everyone to see Part Four."

When we last saw Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka), she had created a time double so that one version of herself could reign over Hell and the other could continue living a normal teenage life in Greendale. Well, as normal as splitting your time between mortal and witch schools could possibly be. We expect Sabrina's time anomaly will cause some trouble, but she, her friends, and her coven will also have to face off against The Eldritch Terrors, according to Netflix.

"The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things," reads the official description for the season.

Plus, we'll have to see if Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) or Harvey (Ross Lynch) will be the one to win Sabrina's heart once and for all. This is still a teen drama, duh!

Chilling Adventures Part 4 will premiere later in 2020. The first three seasons are available on Netflix.