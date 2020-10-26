Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 officially has a premiere date at Netflix. All eight episodes of the new season, which is also the show's last, will hit the streaming platform on Thursday, Dec. 31, which is still far enough away to give you enough time to cancel any New Year's Eve plans you might have had. The Part 4 premiere date was revealed in a new teaser, above, that also features the first footage of Sabrina's (Kiernan Shipka) adventures in the final season.

Back in July, Netflix announced that the Riverdale spin-off would wrap up with this last batch of episodes. In a statement, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said, "Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. ... We can't wait for everyone to see Part 4."

As for what you should expect to see in the show's final episodes, the official description teases, "The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late?"

Where we last left off, Sabrina had created a time double so she could split her time between reigning over Hell and continuing to try living a normal life as a teenage girl in Greendale. It left us with a lot of questions that we can only hope are all answered before the show takes its final bow.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 premieres Thursday, Dec. 31 on Netflix.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Parts 1-3 are available on Netflix.