New episodes of Chicago Med are due to arrive this fall, and we're looking forward to picking things up after Season 5 ended so abruptly amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The medical drama, along with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., were among the more than 100 shows to halt production in March as a result of the pandemic.

Ending the season three episodes earlier than planned, the series left several stories open-ended, including what was going on with Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) and Crockett (Dominic Rains), who grew much closer in the finale. As you'll recall, Crockett was wanted for murder after his DNA matched the killer at the scene of the crime. However, Natalie figured out that the match was the result of Crockett donating bone marrow — uncovering Crockett's secret that he had a baby who died of leukemia in the process — which eventually cleared his name. Where these two are headed next remains to be seen, but they've obviously formed a special connection.

Meanwhile, Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Hannah (Jessy Schram) were just settling into a new groove as a couple but faced the major issue of Hannah potentially lying to Will about her sobriety. Her suspicious actions, like that secret phone call and her ex showing up in the ED, pointed to a potential relapse — though as we've seen with this series, not everything is as it seems. Will trusts Hannah and is taking her at her word when she says she's still sober but the question remains: is she actually telling him the truth?

There's also the question of what's next for Ethan (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta), who seemed open to rekindling things after Ethan's brush with death in the Season 5 finale. While being taken hostage, Ethan expressed his regret at messing things up with April and after he was released, April admitted to being super worried about him once the S.W.A.T. entered the building. Though Ethan was called away before they could really hash things out, it's clear that these two still have strong feelings for each other.

As we gear up for Chicago Med's return to TV this November, we're keeping you in the loop about what to expect. Here's everything we know Season 6 of the Dick Wolf drama so far.

Yaya DaCosta and Brian Tee, Chicago Med Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

New episodes are due out this fall. NBC revealed that Chicago Med will return for Season 6 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8/7c, followed by Chicago Fire's Season 9 premiere at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. heading into Season 8 at 10/9c.

Chicago Med is sticking around for a while. The series has already been renewed for three additional seasons — along with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — meaning your favorite medical drama set in the Windy City is here to stay!

Production on Season 6 began in September: After shutting down in early March due to COVID-19, production on the new season picked up on Sept. 22. Meanwhile, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. are due to start filming their new seasons on Oct. 6.

However, production has been halted for two weeks. NBC revealed on Sept. 29 that Chicago Med is taking a two-week hiatus after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. The positive result was discovered during rapid testing and the unnamed individual was immediately sent home. The temporary shutdown won't affect Med's Season 6 premiere or the production schedules for Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Special precautions are being taken on set amid COVID-19. Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo opened up about how filming on the series has changed due to the pandemic. "It's a big shift in the way that we have operated on set, but I welcome the challenge to be a more mindful like community member," Mayo told Us Weekly. "We're getting tested every day. So, even if we're not scheduled to work, we've gotta go in and get tested. We've gotta think about the whole and how it's beneficial to everyone in keeping everybody safe."

Season 5 of Chicago Med is currently streaming on Hulu and Peacock.