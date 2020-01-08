Manstead might be on ice for now but another Chicago Med fan-favorite couple is currently thriving. It's no secret that Ethan (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) have had their ups and downs in recent months while trying to start a family, but the pair took a huge step in their relationship during Chicago Med's midseason premiere when April accepted Ethan's surprise proposal.

It all went down in Wednesday's episode, titled "Guess It Doesn't Matter Anymore," when Ethan returned from his six-week deployment with a clear head and an engagement ring. Before giving him an answer, though, April confessed that she might not be able to have kids but that didn't seem to bother Ethan.

"I love you no matter what," he told her. "We'll figure this out together."

Don't break out the champagne just yet. The happy couple still has a major hurdle to clear before they can enjoy wedded bliss. April wasn't exactly forthcoming about kissing Crockett (Dominic Rains) before accepting Ethan's proposal — an omission that will continue to haunt her as she starts planning her upcoming nuptials.

"[The kiss] weighs quite a bit on her," showrunner Diane Frolov told TV Guide. "That and the fact that she hasn't really resolved her feelings for Crockett. Both will continue to influence her in the upcoming episodes."

As April tries to suppress both that lie and her feelings for Crockett, she'll find it more and more difficult to keep the truth from Ethan, who will form an unexpected bond with Crockett. "It really continues to complicate things for the three of them," Frolov added.

Elsewhere, Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) found themselves at odds over the treatment of a patient who overdosed on drugs. Will's insistence on giving the woman a rapid detox medication forced Natalie to take action and call in CPS for the woman's young son, a move that didn't sit well with Will. Expect this uneasy dynamic to continue, with both Will and Natalie working as colleagues rather than friends in the coming episodes.

Frolov and co-showrunner Andrew Schneider also confirmed that the pair will embark on different paths this season and remain apart "for a while." They might be going their separate ways but we're still holding out hope that these two find their way back to each other eventually.

