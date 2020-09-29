Chicago Med, which began filming Season 6 on Sept. 22, is taking a two-week hiatus after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19, TV Guide has confirmed. The positive result was discovered during Tuesday's rapid testing and the unnamed individual was immediately sent home.

Since that individual's job required them to be in close proximity to other cast and crew members, NBC is taking extra precaution by pausing production for 14 days. Swift action was taken as part of the safety protocols already put in place in accordance with the guidelines set by the state/county and outlined in the NBCU Production Playbook.

However, the temporary shutdown won't affect Med's Season 6 premiere, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8/7c. The break also won't prevent the production schedules for Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., which are due to pick up filming on Oct. 6.

Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo previously opened up about how filming on Dick Wolf's Chicago-based procedurals has changed due to the pandemic. "It's a big shift in the way that we have operated on set, but I welcome the challenge to be a more mindful community member," Mayo told Us Weekly. "We're getting tested every day. So, even if we're not scheduled to work, we've gotta go in and get tested. We've gotta think about the whole and how it's beneficial to everyone in keeping everybody safe."

This story was first reported by Deadline.

Chicago Med returns Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8/7c followed by Chicago Fire at 9/8c and Chicago P.D. at 10/9c.