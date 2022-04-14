Charles Michael Davis Spills on That Legacies' Big, Eventful Originals Reunion

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Legacies. Read at your own risk!]

Sometimes there's nothing like a long overdue funeral to bring back a girl's humanity. Legacies just offered fans of The Originals the ultimate family reunion as Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) was astral projected to her hometown of New Orleans to share some sweet moments with the Mikaelsons. Marcel (Charles Michael Davis), Rebekah (Claire Holt), Freya (Riley Voelkel), and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic) were all there to try and coax the real Hope back from the darkness, with help from a simple and devastating premise. They were holding Klaus' funeral, after spending three years magically collecting his remains. They asked Hope what she'd like to do with the urn, and she chose to keep them with her in Mystic Falls. (What? No, I'm not crying!)

Not so surprisingly, this little scheme worked. By the end of the episode, Hope's humanity had won out, and she was back…just in time to fight a war with the gods.

While Hope was taking her little magical time out, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Aurora (Rebecca Breeds) were making a few discoveries about their god friends. They thought it was Jen (Piper Curda) they needed to trick, in order to get the key to the sarcophagi holding Ben and Jen's terrifying family members and the god of time, but it turns out Jen's just a cool dude trying to keep everyone safe. Ben ended up betraying Aurora and taking the key so he can go wake up his dad and reverse his terrible curse, and maybe get his boyfriend back. (Poor Jed!) His plan was unfolding as the episode ended, as MG (Quincy Fouse) told Alaric (Matthew Davis) that the entire squad is prepared for battle, and then Lizzie finally arrived home.

Unfortunately, around the same time, Cleo (Omono Okojie) learned that she can also see the future, and the future sure is full of a lot of deaths in the battle against the gods. The super squad is gonna need all the…Hope…they can get.

While we wait to find out how that's going to shake out in the next episode, TV Guide got the scoop on the Originals reunion from the king of New Orleans himself, Charles Michael Davis.

Charles Michael Davis, Legacies The CW

Was this an automatic yes for you to sign onto the episode?

Charles Michael Davis: Yeah, I actually had heard there were little rumblings about it between some of the other actors, and I called one of the writers about it, and she said, "Yeah, it's in the works." So I was just waiting on the phone call, and then it finally came and it was an easy yes.

Have you kept up with the show at all? What did you think when you found out what had become of your adopted little sister?

Davis: No, I had no idea [what was happening]. It was interesting. I really like the storyline. I thought it all seemed organic and worked out naturally, and they brought it sort of full-circle from what we had done when she was little seven-year-old Hope. So it was a nice surprise.

What was it like to get back into this character and getting back into that world?

Davis: Well, it was something that I felt stayed pretty relevant, like always in my mind, especially the character. The show's been so popular with everyone that people would come up, and they'd say Marcel. They wouldn't say like, "Are you Charles?" Some things were different, like going to the stages and having to be redirected to new stages, but once I got on set and [it looked like New Orleans], it was right back into it. And then working with Danielle, it was easy to jump back into character.

What was it like reuniting with the rest of the family?

Davis: It bought back lots of trauma…[laughs] It was great, because we just laughed so much. Riley and I got together and we all went out and did an escape room and played top golf. We just always laugh about things, so it was kind of hard. I think it was tough for the crew to get us to focus. We were too busy cracking jokes, and that was something that I had missed. So that was a huge bonus.

Was it weird to reunite without Joseph Morgan and Daniel Gillies?

Davis: For sure! Daniel, I've seen periodically. I think Joe moved to, like, Hawaii, so it's tough to catch up with him. But yeah, they were the first ones, for me. I did all my scenes with Joe, and then I had dinner with Joe and Daniel to welcome me when I first moved to Atlanta. So it was kind of weird for us to be coming back and carrying forward. It was a little odd.

Have you imagined at all what your characters' lives have been like since The Originals ended?

Davis: No, but it's funny to think about, like maybe if they dabbled in TikTok, or like if Marcel came up with a pseudonym and started writing romance novels. They've been alive for hundreds of years so they know how to keep things interesting.

What was it like reuniting with Claire and rekindling the Rebekah and Marcel romance?

Davis: Yeah, it was funny because she brought up this joke—and she posted about this, so I feel comfortable saying this. When I told her we had to do our first kissing scenes back in the day, I was like, "Kissing you is like kissing a brick wall." And she was so offended, rightfully so, but she goes, "I save it for my significant other." I was like, "I respect that." So it was just kind of funny, because in the scene, we have a little kiss, and she was like, "I've been practicing! No longer will you ever say I kiss like a brick wall." So it was nice. We just got back into it.

Was it better?

Davis: Yeah. She's a better kisser and a better human being for it.

What do you imagine their romance has been like in the past few years?

Davis: I think it's been a lot of catching up on the things they missed out on, because there was a lot of tension and secrets and everything. I would imagine they would have definitely done some mini golf. Do that stuff where they eat ice cream and they put it on each other's noses and kiss the ice cream off. Just laying in bed, Netflix and chill. They didn't have Netflix back in the day, so they did a lot of catching up on Netflix.

Would you come back to Legacies, maybe under happier circumstances?

Davis: Yeah, I had a lot of fun. I'd definitely like to come back as the character, and I'd like to come back and direct an episode. That would be great.

Do you have a message for the fans who've been missing Marcel for the past few years?

Davis: It's not goodbye, it's see you later. It's always see you later. He always lives on. Also, can I give you a fun fact for the fans? You know who also is a fan of The Originals? Shaquille O'Neal sent me a message on Instagram and said, "Hey brother, love The Originals. You're a great actor." And he sent video of him sitting on his couch, watching The Originals. So it was really cool to see Shaquille O'Neal watching The Originals. It's a pretty big, inclusive fandom.

What are you working on now?

Davis: I just finished a pilot for CBS. It's a reboot of Early Edition, the late 90s show with Kyle Chandler. We did a sort of gender switch of lead roles, and now we have Alice Eve as the lead, and my character is Derek, and he gets pulled into when they get the newspaper that has tomorrow's headlines. Hopefully it will get picked up!

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.