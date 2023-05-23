Celine Dion Fans Rejoice! Love Again is Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There's only one high-concept romantic comedy/drama film that features Celine Dion in a key supporting role in 2023--or any other year, for that matter. Love Again is the story of a woman (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) who sends a series of emotional texts to her dead boyfriend, and the random man (Highlander star Sam Heughan) who just got a new phone with said dead boyfriend's number. And you can stream it now on Amazon Prime Video.

As part of Amazon's Home Premiere for the film, Love Again is currently available for rental for $20, and purchase for $25.

Love Again tells the story of Mira (Chopra Jonas), a depressed woman who's still struggling with the death of her boyfriend two years later--and who begins sending very sentimental messages to his old phone number. On the other end of this we've got Rob (Heughan), a journalist who got a new work cell that happens to have the same number that Mira's boyfriend had. Naturally, Rob enlists the aid of Celine Dion (playing herself), whom he happens to be profiling while this phone drama is going on.

In addition to being Dion's first significant acting role, Love Again includes five all-new Celine Dion songs on its soundtrack, along with several of her past hits. That's a whole lot of Celine Dion for one movie, but it sounds like Love Again is both dramatic and romantic enough to handle it.