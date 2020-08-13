Back to school season has officially kicked off all over the United States, but parents still have plenty of questions about how to safely send kids back to school and what the new teaching format will even look like. Luckily, CBS News is here to help you answer some of those outstanding questions.

CBS News will be launching a new series dedicated to the upcoming school year and the debates unfolding over the reopening of schools and remote learning. The network-wide initiative begins Monday, Aug. 17 with an hour-long "School Matters" special on CBS This Morning, which airs at 7 a.m. ET.

In addition to discussing the latest guidelines from medical health professionals on how to keep kids healthy and safe in school, the CBS This Morning special will also feature interviews with teachers about going back to school, their plans, concerns, how they're adapting, and the impact it will have on teachers, students, and families. The segment will also feature a live interview with country superstar Dolly Parton, the founder of the education charity The Dollywood Foundation and the book gifting program Imagination Library.

CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell will also be participating in this initiative with a week-long series, starting August 17 at 6:30 p.m. ET, exploring the issues students, parents, and administrators are facing as schools reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBS Evening News team will investigate potential long-term impacts of "pandemic pods," the unique challenges of special education during the pandemic, and we'll even hear directly from school employees about their feelings and concerns about reopening schools.

Finally, CBS News Radio will feature "School Matters" reports every Monday in the World News Roundup at 8/7c and the World News Roundup Late Edition at 7 p.m. ET.