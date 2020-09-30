A new crop of gorgeous Islanders searched for love — and increased their Instagram followers — in Season 2 of Love Island USA, which aired daily at 9/8c on CBS and is currently available to stream on CBS All Access. The new season, which is set to wrap with a dramatic finale on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 9/8c, took place in Las Vegas, where contestants let loose at the Caesars Entertainment's boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

Getting to know these budding new influencers through their tumultuous journeys on-camera has been only part of the fun, which is why we've compiled a list of all the contestants' Instagram accounts for you to follow along at home. Check out the list below and get to know the Islanders you've been rooting for all season on a much deeper level.

Here's How Love Island USA Season 2 Will Be Different in Light of COVID-19

Rachel Lundell, Love Island USA Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Rachel Lundell

Age: 21

Occupation: College student

Current city: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Instagram: @rachelundell





Kierstan Saulter, Love Island USA Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Kierstan Saulter

Age: 23

Occupation: Bartender

Current city: Castroville, Texas

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Instagram: @kierstansaulter





Caleb Corprew, Love Island USA Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Caleb Corprew

Age: 24

Occupation: IT sales consultant

Current city: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Instagram: @cxco_





Calvin Cobb, Love Island USA Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Calvin Cobb

Age: 25

Occupation: Sales manager

Current city: Houston, Texas

Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Instagram: @calvinonthecobb





Lauren Coogan, Love Island USA Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Lauren Coogan

Age: 28

Occupation: Family assistant

Current city: Oxford, England

Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Instagram: @laurencoogan





Mercades Schell, Love Island USA Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Mercades Schell

Age: 26

Current city: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Occupation: Nanny

Zodiac sign: Pisces

Instagram: @mercadesdanielle





Aaron Owen, Love Island USA Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Aaron Owen

Age: 26

Current city: Palmdale, California

Occupation: Cake decorator

Zodiac sign: Libra

Instagram: @aaronmowen_





Laurel Goldman, Love Island USA Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Laurel Goldman

Age: 22

Current city: Oxford, Alabama

Occupation: Eyelash extension tech

Zodiac sign: Libra

Instagram: @laurelgoldman





Jalen Noble, Love Island USA Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Jalen Noble

Age: 27

Current city: Columbus, Ohio

Occupation: Software sales

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Instagram: @jalen_noble





Sher Suarez, Love Island USA Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Sher Suarez

Age: 22

Current city: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Bartender/hostess

Zodiac sign: Pisces

Instagram: @x.o.sher





Bennett Sipes, Love Island USA Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Bennett Sipes

Age: 26

Current city: Baltimore, Maryland

Occupation: Executive assistant

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Instagram: @bennett.sipes





Lakeyn Call, Love Island USA Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Lakeyn Call

Age: 21

Current city: Yorktown, Virginia

Occupation: Marketing student

Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Instagram: @lakee_the_snaake





Julia Hall, Love Island Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Julia Hall

Age: 26

Current city: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Occupation: Realtor

Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Instagram: @juliamarianh





Photo: CBS

Kaitlynn Anderson

Age: 27

Occupation: Promotions

Current city: Lapeer, Michigan

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Instagram: @kaitlynnjanderson





Photo: CBS

Mackenzie Dipman

Age: 24

Occupation: Student

Current city: Scottsdale, Arizona

Zodiac sign: Leo

Instagram: @mackenziedipman





Photo: CBS

Tre Forte

Age: 25

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Current city: Boca Raton, Florida

Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Instagram: @tgiforte





Photo: CBS

James McCool

Age: 27

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Current city: Winchester, Virginia

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Instagram: @james_mccool1





Photo: CBS

Johnny Middlebrooks

Age: 22

Occupation: Student

Current city: Chesapeake, Virginia

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Instagram: @johnny_llee





Photo: CBS

Justine Ndiba

Age: 27

Occupation: Billing coordinator and go-go dancer

Current city: Rockaway, New Jersey

Zodiac sign: Pisces

Instagram: @justinejoy312





Photo: CBS

Connor Trott

Age: 23

Occupation: Auditor

Current city: Pittsburgh, PA

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Instagram: @trottfit





Photo: CBS

Moira Tumas

Age: 28

Occupation: Shopping Channel Model

Current city: Brielle, New Jersey

Zodiac sign: Pisces

Instagram: @moiratumas





Photo: CBS

Carrington Rodriguez

Age: 22

Occupation: Sales Manager

Current city: Salt Lake City, Utah

Zodiac sign: Leo

Instagram: @c_rod003





Photo: CBS

Cely Vazquez

Age: 24

Occupation: Legal secretary

Current city: Sacramento, California

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Instagram: @thecelyvazquez





Photo: CBS

Jeremiah White

Age: 22

Occupation: Retail Sales Associate

Current city: De Kalb, Mississippi

Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Instagram: @cortezwhite_





Season 2 of Love Island USAwraps its Season 2 finale on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.