A new crop of gorgeous Islanders searched for love — and increased their Instagram followers — in Season 2 of Love Island USA, which aired daily at 9/8c on CBS and is currently available to stream on CBS All Access. The new season, which is set to wrap with a dramatic finale on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 9/8c, took place in Las Vegas, where contestants let loose at the Caesars Entertainment's boutique hotel, The Cromwell. 

Getting to know these budding new influencers through their tumultuous journeys on-camera has been only part of the fun, which is why we've compiled a list of all the contestants' Instagram accounts for you to follow along at home. Check out the list below and get to know the Islanders you've been rooting for all season on a much deeper level. 

Rachel Lundell, <em>Love Island USA</em>Rachel Lundell, Love Island USA

Rachel Lundell

Age: 21
Occupation: College student
Current city: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Zodiac sign: Aquarius
Instagram: @rachelundell

Kierstan Saulter, <em>Love Island USA</em>Kierstan Saulter, Love Island USA

Kierstan Saulter

Age: 23
Occupation: Bartender
Current city: Castroville, Texas
Zodiac sign: Cancer
Instagram: @kierstansaulter

Caleb Corprew, <em>Love Island USA</em>Caleb Corprew, Love Island USA

Caleb Corprew

Age: 24
Occupation: IT sales consultant
Current city: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Zodiac sign: Aquarius
Instagram: @cxco_

Calvin Cobb, <em>Love Island USA</em>Calvin Cobb, Love Island USA

Calvin Cobb

Age: 25
Occupation: Sales manager
Current city: Houston, Texas
Zodiac sign: Capricorn
Instagram: @calvinonthecobb

Lauren Coogan, <em>Love Island USA</em>Lauren Coogan, Love Island USA

Lauren Coogan

Age: 28
Occupation: Family assistant
Current city: Oxford, England
Zodiac sign: Scorpio
Instagram: @laurencoogan

Mercades Schell, <em>Love Island USA</em>Mercades Schell, Love Island USA

Mercades Schell

Age: 26
Current city: Las Cruces, New Mexico
Occupation: Nanny
Zodiac sign: Pisces
Instagram: @mercadesdanielle

Aaron Owen, <em>Love Island USA</em>Aaron Owen, Love Island USA

Aaron Owen

Age: 26
Current city: Palmdale, California
Occupation: Cake decorator
Zodiac sign: Libra
Instagram: @aaronmowen_

Laurel Goldman, <em>Love Island USA</em>Laurel Goldman, Love Island USA

Laurel Goldman

Age: 22
Current city: Oxford, Alabama
Occupation: Eyelash extension tech
Zodiac sign: Libra
Instagram: @laurelgoldman

Jalen Noble,<em> Love Island USA</em>Jalen Noble, Love Island USA

Jalen Noble

Age: 27
Current city: Columbus, Ohio
Occupation: Software sales
Zodiac sign: Taurus
Instagram: @jalen_noble

Sher Suarez, <em>Love Island USA</em>Sher Suarez, Love Island USA

Sher Suarez

Age: 22
Current city: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Bartender/hostess
Zodiac sign: Pisces
Instagram: @x.o.sher

Bennett Sipes, <em>Love Island USA</em>Bennett Sipes, Love Island USA

Bennett Sipes

Age: 26
Current city: Baltimore, Maryland
Occupation: Executive assistant
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @bennett.sipes

Lakeyn Call, <em>Love Island USA</em>Lakeyn Call, Love Island USA

Lakeyn Call

Age: 21
Current city: Yorktown, Virginia
Occupation: Marketing student
Zodiac sign: Scorpio
Instagram: @lakee_the_snaake

Julia Hall, <em>Love Island</em>Julia Hall, Love Island

Julia Hall

Age: 26
Current city: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Occupation: Realtor
Zodiac sign: Capricorn
Instagram: @juliamarianh

Kaitlynn Anderson

Age: 27
Occupation: Promotions
Current city: Lapeer, Michigan
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @kaitlynnjanderson

Mackenzie Dipman

Age: 24
Occupation: Student
Current city: Scottsdale, Arizona
Zodiac sign: Leo
Instagram: @mackenziedipman

Tre Forte

Age: 25
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Current city: Boca Raton, Florida
Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
Instagram: @tgiforte

James McCool

Age: 27
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Current city: Winchester, Virginia
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @james_mccool1

Johnny Middlebrooks

Age: 22
Occupation: Student
Current city: Chesapeake, Virginia
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @johnny_llee

Justine Ndiba

Age: 27
Occupation: Billing coordinator and go-go dancer
Current city: Rockaway, New Jersey
Zodiac sign: Pisces
Instagram: @justinejoy312

Connor Trott

Age: 23
Occupation: Auditor
Current city: Pittsburgh, PA
Zodiac sign: Cancer
Instagram: @trottfit

Moira Tumas

Age: 28
Occupation: Shopping Channel Model
Current city: Brielle, New Jersey
Zodiac sign: Pisces
Instagram: @moiratumas

Carrington Rodriguez

Age: 22
Occupation: Sales Manager
Current city: Salt Lake City, Utah
Zodiac sign: Leo
Instagram: @c_rod003

Cely Vazquez

Age: 24
Occupation: Legal secretary
Current city: Sacramento, California
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @thecelyvazquez

Jeremiah White

Age: 22
Occupation: Retail Sales Associate
Current city: De Kalb, Mississippi
Zodiac sign: Capricorn
Instagram: @cortezwhite_

Season 2 of Love Island USAwraps its Season 2 finale on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access. 