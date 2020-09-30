A new crop of gorgeous Islanders searched for love — and increased their Instagram followers — in Season 2 of Love Island USA, which aired daily at 9/8c on CBS and is currently available to stream on CBS All Access. The new season, which is set to wrap with a dramatic finale on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 9/8c, took place in Las Vegas, where contestants let loose at the Caesars Entertainment's boutique hotel, The Cromwell.
Getting to know these budding new influencers through their tumultuous journeys on-camera has been only part of the fun, which is why we've compiled a list of all the contestants' Instagram accounts for you to follow along at home. Check out the list below and get to know the Islanders you've been rooting for all season on a much deeper level.
Rachel Lundell
Age: 21
Occupation: College student
Current city: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Zodiac sign: Aquarius
Instagram: @rachelundell
Kierstan Saulter
Age: 23
Occupation: Bartender
Current city: Castroville, Texas
Zodiac sign: Cancer
Instagram: @kierstansaulter
Caleb Corprew
Age: 24
Occupation: IT sales consultant
Current city: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Zodiac sign: Aquarius
Instagram: @cxco_
Calvin Cobb
Age: 25
Occupation: Sales manager
Current city: Houston, Texas
Zodiac sign: Capricorn
Instagram: @calvinonthecobb
Lauren Coogan
Age: 28
Occupation: Family assistant
Current city: Oxford, England
Zodiac sign: Scorpio
Instagram: @laurencoogan
Mercades Schell
Age: 26
Current city: Las Cruces, New Mexico
Occupation: Nanny
Zodiac sign: Pisces
Instagram: @mercadesdanielle
Aaron Owen
Age: 26
Current city: Palmdale, California
Occupation: Cake decorator
Zodiac sign: Libra
Instagram: @aaronmowen_
Laurel Goldman
Age: 22
Current city: Oxford, Alabama
Occupation: Eyelash extension tech
Zodiac sign: Libra
Instagram: @laurelgoldman
Jalen Noble
Age: 27
Current city: Columbus, Ohio
Occupation: Software sales
Zodiac sign: Taurus
Instagram: @jalen_noble
Sher Suarez
Age: 22
Current city: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Bartender/hostess
Zodiac sign: Pisces
Instagram: @x.o.sher
Bennett Sipes
Age: 26
Current city: Baltimore, Maryland
Occupation: Executive assistant
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @bennett.sipes
Lakeyn Call
Age: 21
Current city: Yorktown, Virginia
Occupation: Marketing student
Zodiac sign: Scorpio
Instagram: @lakee_the_snaake
Julia Hall
Age: 26
Current city: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Occupation: Realtor
Zodiac sign: Capricorn
Instagram: @juliamarianh
Kaitlynn Anderson
Age: 27
Occupation: Promotions
Current city: Lapeer, Michigan
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @kaitlynnjanderson
Mackenzie Dipman
Age: 24
Occupation: Student
Current city: Scottsdale, Arizona
Zodiac sign: Leo
Instagram: @mackenziedipman
Tre Forte
Age: 25
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Current city: Boca Raton, Florida
Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
Instagram: @tgiforte
James McCool
Age: 27
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Current city: Winchester, Virginia
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @james_mccool1
Johnny Middlebrooks
Age: 22
Occupation: Student
Current city: Chesapeake, Virginia
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @johnny_llee
Justine Ndiba
Age: 27
Occupation: Billing coordinator and go-go dancer
Current city: Rockaway, New Jersey
Zodiac sign: Pisces
Instagram: @justinejoy312
Connor Trott
Age: 23
Occupation: Auditor
Current city: Pittsburgh, PA
Zodiac sign: Cancer
Instagram: @trottfit
Moira Tumas
Age: 28
Occupation: Shopping Channel Model
Current city: Brielle, New Jersey
Zodiac sign: Pisces
Instagram: @moiratumas
Carrington Rodriguez
Age: 22
Occupation: Sales Manager
Current city: Salt Lake City, Utah
Zodiac sign: Leo
Instagram: @c_rod003
Cely Vazquez
Age: 24
Occupation: Legal secretary
Current city: Sacramento, California
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @thecelyvazquez
Jeremiah White
Age: 22
Occupation: Retail Sales Associate
Current city: De Kalb, Mississippi
Zodiac sign: Capricorn
Instagram: @cortezwhite_
