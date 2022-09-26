Join or Sign In
Here's when your favorite CBS shows premiere this fall
Premieres for the CBS 2022 fall TV season are in full swing, with many fan-favorite franchises back for new seasons, including the NCIS and FBI shows. But plenty of shows on CBS's lineup have yet to premiere.
Two of CBS's tried-and-true comedies return on Thursday, Sept. 29: Ghosts, back for a sophomore season after a successful debut last year, and the sixth season of The Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon. CSI: Vegas returns the same evening, following the series premiere of So Help Me Todd, a procedural dramedy starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. That show is one of three newcomers to CBS's drama lineup, along with cop show East New York, starting on Sunday, Oct. 2, and firefighter show Fire Country on Friday, Oct. 7, between S.W.A.T. and Blue Bloods.
On the reality front, new seasons of both Survivor and The Amazing Race premiered last week, but they return for special 90-minute episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Joining the reality roster is The Real Love Boat, a new romance-adventure reality series inspired by the classic sitcom.
But if you're looking for Magnum, P.I., you'll need to look elsewhere. CBS canceled the series back in May, but NBC swooped in to rescue it. Magnum won't arrive on NBC's schedule until midseason at the earliest.
See the complete list of CBS's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.
Saturday, Sept. 17
10 p.m.: 48 Hours — Season 35 premiere
Sunday, Sept. 18
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes — Season 55 premiere
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood — Season 5 premiere
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola — Season 4 premiere
9 p.m.: NCIS — Season 20 premiere
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i — Season 2 premiere
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: FBI — Season 5 premiere
9 p.m.: FBI: International — Season 2 premiere
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted — Season 4 premiere
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Survivor — Season 43 premiere
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race — Season 34 premiere
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Big Brother — Season 24 finale
Wednesday, Sept. 28
8 p.m.: Survivor — 90-minute episode
9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race — 90-minute episode
Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon — Season 6 premiere
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts — Season 2 premiere
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas — Season 2 premiere
Sunday, Oct. 2
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer — Season 3 premiere
9:30 p.m.: East New York — NEW SHOW
Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: Survivor
9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race
Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. — Season 6 premiere
9 p.m.: Fire Country — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods — Season 13 premiere
Sunday, Oct. 9
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: The Equalizer
9 p.m.: East New York
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles — Season 14 premiere