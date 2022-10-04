Join or Sign In
Here's when your favorite CBS shows are coming back
Many of CBS's most popular series have returned this fall, but there are a few fan-favorite shows on CBS's fall 2022 lineup that have yet to make their debut, as well as a fizzy new reality show and an intriguing new drama.
Wednesday, Oct. 5 marks the series premiere of The Real Love Boat, a new romance-adventure reality series inspired by the classic sitcom. Friday, Oct. 7 ushers in the return of S.W.A.T., back for a sixth season, as well as the Season 13 premiere of Blue Bloods. Also debuting that Friday is brand new firefighter drama Fire Country. CBS's fall 2022 premiere calendar culminates on Sunday, Oct. 9, with the Season 14 premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles.
However, if you're looking for Magnum, P.I., you'll need to change the channel. CBS canceled the series back in May, but NBC swooped in to rescue it. Magnum won't arrive on NBC's schedule until midseason at the earliest.
See the complete list of CBS's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.
Saturday, Sept. 17
10 p.m.: 48 Hours — Season 35 premiere
Sunday, Sept. 18
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes — Season 55 premiere
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood — Season 5 premiere
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola — Season 4 premiere
9 p.m.: NCIS — Season 20 premiere
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i — Season 2 premiere
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: FBI — Season 5 premiere
9 p.m.: FBI: International — Season 2 premiere
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted — Season 4 premiere
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Survivor — Season 43 premiere
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race — Season 34 premiere
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Big Brother — Season 24 finale
Wednesday, Sept. 28
8 p.m.: Survivor — 90-minute episode
9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race — 90-minute episode
Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon — Season 6 premiere
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts — Season 2 premiere
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas — Season 2 premiere
Sunday, Oct. 2
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer — Season 3 premiere
9:30 p.m.: East New York — NEW SHOW
Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: Survivor
9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race
Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. — Season 6 premiere
9 p.m.: Fire Country — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods — Season 13 premiere
Sunday, Oct. 9
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: The Equalizer
9 p.m.: East New York
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles — Season 14 premiere