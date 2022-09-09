X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

CBS Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for NCIS, Blue Bloods, FBI, and More

Get ready for new episodes of CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, and Survivor

93407049313130463381390783152n.jpg
Megan Vick

The leaves are changing, the decorative gourds are on display, and your favorite gruesome procedurals are finally coming back on CBS. The CBS 2022 fall TV schedule bows Sept. 17 with 48 Hours, and premieres will continue through Oct. 9 when NCIS: Los Angeles returns to start its 14th season.

All of CBS's bread-and-butter crime shows are coming back, including NCIS, Blue BloodsS.W.A.T., and CSI. Fans of FBI will be glad to know the trilogy remains intact, with all three shows returning on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The following night will bring new seasons of both Survivor and The Amazing Race, and summer reality show Big Brother Season 24 concludes on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Three new series will make their debuts on CBS in the fall. So Help Me Todd, a procedural dramedy starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, will join the Thursday night lineup at 9 p.m. beginning Sept. 29. East New York will continue CBS's cop show legacy starting on Sunday, Oct. 2 and the new drama Fire Country hits the schedule on Friday, Oct. 7. 

See the complete list of CBS's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.

Ghosts, NCIS, Young Sheldon

Ghosts, NCIS, Young Sheldon

 CBS

Saturday, Sept. 17
10 p.m.: 48 Hours — Season 35 premiere

Sunday, Sept. 18
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes — Season 55 premiere

Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood — Season 5 premiere
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola — Season 4 premiere
9 p.m.: NCIS — Season 20 premiere
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i — Season 2 premiere

Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: FBI — Season 5 premiere
9 p.m.: FBI: International — Season 2 premiere
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted — Season 4 premiere

Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Survivor — Season 43 premiere
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race — Season 34 premiere

Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Big Brother — Season 24 premiere

Wednesday, Sept. 28
8 p.m.: Survivor — 90-minute episode
9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race — 90-minute episode

Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon — Season 6 premiere
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts — Season 2 premiere
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas — Season 2 premiere

Sunday, Oct. 2
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer — Season 3 premiere
9:30 p.m.: East New York — NEW SHOW 

Wednesday, Oct. 5 
8 p.m.: Survivor
9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Friday, Oct. 7 
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. — Season 6 premiere
9 p.m.: Fire Country — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods — Season 13 premiere

Sunday, Oct. 9
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: The Equalizer 
9 p.m.: East New York 
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles — Season 14 premiere

All of the TV Shows Ending in 2022

See All Photos
black-ish, Ozark, This Is Us, The Walking Dead
Ella Balinska, Resident Evil
Jaye Ladymore, 4400
Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode, A Discovery of Witches
After Life

+ 62 More