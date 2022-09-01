CBS 2022 Fall TV Premiere Dates: Here's When Young Sheldon, NCIS, The Equalizer, and More Return

Join or Sign In
As the most-watched network on broadcast television, the fall television season doesn't really begin until CBS says it does. The CBS 2022 fall TV schedule bows Sept. 17 with a new season of 48 Hours, and premieres will continue through Oct. 9 when NCIS: Los Angeles returns to start its fourteenth season.
FBI fans will be glad to know the trilogy remains intact, with all three shows returning on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The following night will bring new seasons of both Survivor and The Amazing Race, and summer reality show Big Brother Season 24 concludes on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Three new series will make their debuts on CBS in the fall. So Help Me Todd, a procedural dramedy starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, will join the Thursday night lineup at 9 p.m. beginning Sept. 29. East New York will continue CBS' cop show legacy starting on Sunday, Oct. 2 and the new drama Fire Country hits the schedule on Friday, Oct. 7.
See the complete list of CBS's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.
Saturday, Sept. 17
10 p.m.: 48 Hours — Season 35 premiere
Sunday, Sept. 18
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes — Season 55 premiere
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood — Season 5 premiere
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola — Season 4 premiere
9 p.m.: NCIS — Season 20 premiere
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i — Season 2 premiere
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: FBI — Season 5 premiere
9 p.m.: FBI: International — Season 2 premiere
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted — Season 4 premiere
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Survivor — Season 43 premiere
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race — Season 34 premiere
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Big Brother — Season 24 premiere
Wednesday, Sept. 28
8 p.m.: Survivor — 90-minute episode
9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race — 90-minute episode
Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon — Season 6 premiere
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts — Season 2 premiere
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas — Season 2 premiere
Sunday, Oct. 2
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer — Season 3 premiere
9:30 p.m.: East New York — NEW SHOW
Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: Survivor
9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race
Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. — Season 6 premiere
9 p.m.: Fire Country — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods — Season 13 premiere
Sunday, Oct. 9
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: The Equalizer
9 p.m.: East New York
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles — Season 14 premiere