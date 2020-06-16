Now Playing The Best TV Shows of the Decade (2010-2019)

The stars of our favorite TV shows and movies, like the rest of us, are doing a lot more group Zoom calls with their friends these days. Celebrities have jumped on the trend, and they've found the most surprising and delightful way to use it: to reunite the casts of our favorite shows and movies, often for charity.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast came back together on Will Smith's Snapchat show, the stars of Parks and Recreation put out a whole new remotely filmed episode, and the cast of That Thing You Do! recently got the band back together, too. There have been plenty more, including some Office reunions, a High School Musical singalong, most of the members of the cast of My So-Called Life, the Glee cast enjoying a chat, Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton hosting a mini Harry Potter reunion, the Sonny With a Chance crew coming back together, and even the star-studded cast of Victorious found time to be together, apart. Most recently, the stars of Community and Orphan Black got back together for a good cause.

Ghostbusters

Josh Gad simply cannot stop reuniting beloved casts, and on Monday, June 15, he added Ghostbusters to his impressive roster. The cast of the 1984 comedy — including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, and director Ivan Reitman — sat down with Gad to look back on their favorite memories from set and remember their late co-star, Harold Ramis.





Succession

Variety is doing a Zoom panel with the Succession cast, and it is *chef's kiss* pic.twitter.com/WHmkjs381R — Marina Fang (@marinafang) June 11, 2020

On June 10, Variety got the cast of Succession back together weeks after production on Season 3 of the HBO drama was shut down. The get-together, part of the outlet's Streaming Room series, included Brian Cox (Logan Roy), Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy), Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans), and J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman).





Lord of the Rings

In the fourth episode of the charitable web series Reunited Apart, Josh Gad assembled the gang from Peter Jackson's fantasy epic for a long-awaited group video chat which dropped on Sunday, May 31. While the setting wasn't as luxurious as Rivendell, it was still great to see members of the Fellowship — including Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Bean, John Rhys-Davies, and Sir Ian McKellen — back together again. The chat also featured director Peter Jackson, screenwriter Philippa Boyns, composer Howard Shore, and additional cast members, including Andy Serkis, Karl Urban, Miranda Otto, and Liv Tyler. Highlights include all of it.





Fresh Off the Boat & Kim's Convenience

In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the casts of Fresh Off the Boat and Kim's Convenience hosted a joint table read of each show's pilot episode on May 30. The event kicked off with Kim's Convenience, and stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Simu Liu, Andrea Bang, Andrew Phung, and Nicole Power participated. Fresh Off the Boat then followed, with Randall Park, Constance Wu, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, and Ian Chen in attendance. The reunion raised money for Asian non-profit arts organizations in the U.S. and Canada, and if that wasn't enough of an incentive to give, all viewers who donated at least $10 were invited to participate in a Zoom Q&A with both casts after the readings.





The Actors Fund and People teamed up to make Smash fans' dreams come true! On May 20, a never-before-seen Bombshell performance from 2015, in which the cast sang songs from the Marilyn Monroe bio-musical within the show, streamed online for the first time, followed by a Zoom reunion with the cast, including Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, Leslie Odom Jr., Jeremy Jordan, and more.





We got six seasons and no movie (yet), but at least got a virtual table read. The cast of Dan Harmon's Community got together on May 18 to raise money for coronavirus pandemic relief. Joel McHale, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, and Harmon all gathered around their laptops to read the Season 5 episode "Cooperative Polygraphy," and they also participated in a Q&A in which they talked about where their characters are now and the possibility of returning for a Community movie.





To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley brought the whole gang together on their YouTube show, Stars in the House. Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Roxann Dawson, Robert Beltran, Robert Duncan McNeill, Robert Picardo, Ethan Phillips, and Garrett Wang assembled to reminisce about some of their favorite on-set memories and how their iconic characters have impacted pop culture. The hour-long episode benefited the Actors Fund which provides emergency financial assistance, affordable housing, and other types of aid for those who work in the performing arts and entertainment.





Join the original cast of #OrphanBlack Sunday, May 17 at 3pm ET for a live two-episode table read and reunion benefiting... Posted by Orphan Black on Sunday, May 17, 2020

The original cast of BBC America's thrilling sci-fi series Orphan Black reunited for a two-episode table read on May 17, featuring Tatiana Maslany, Evelyne Brochu, Kristian Bruun, Jordan Gavaris, and more. The chat aired live on the show's Facebook page and benefited CenterLink: The Community of LGBT Centers and Sistering 24 Hour Drop In.





Josh Gad continued to make magic happen with his #ReunitedApart series. Following up his epic Goonies reunion, Gad got the Back to the Future cast back together on May 11. The reunion, which coincided with the first film's 35th anniversary and encouraged donations to support Project Hope, featured series stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Mary Steenburgen, Elisabeth Shue, and Claudia Wells, along with director Robert Zemeckis, screenwriter Bob Gale, composer Alan Silvestri, and more.





NBC gifted us all with a virtual trip back to Pawnee on May 1. The special, from series creator Mike Schur, featured the entire cast of the hit comedy series reprising their roles — including Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, Retta, Rob Lowe, Adam Scott, Ben Schwartz, Aziz Ansari, and more — for a perfect take on how their characters would keep connected in the age of coronavirus.





Desperate Housewives

Some of the ladies of Desperate Housewives, including Eva Longoria, Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong, Dana Delany, and Marcia Cross, had a long chat with Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley about the show to benefit The Actors Fund.





Friday Night Lights

A few Friday Night Lights alums shared their favorite memories of working on the show. Clear eyes, full Zoom connections, can't lose.





The Goonies

Hey, you guys! Josh Gad brought the Goonies back together for his web show, Reunited Apart with Josh Gad.





Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek may have only recently ended, but that just makes us miss it more. But don't worry, bebés, because the Roses themselves recently came together again to thank health care workers.





Frasier

Hey, baby, I hear the Zoom chats a'callin'. The Frasier crew took a walk down memory lane and even entertained what a revival of the show would look like.





The Nanny

The cast of The Nanny put their own spin on the reunion and did a virtual table read of the pilot episode that even included a performance of the iconic theme song.





Melrose Place

The cast of Melrose Place dished on the best gossip in their reunion, including their opinions on the show's many romances and Kimberly's memorable wig removal.

Still to come...





Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones actors Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), Gemma Wehlan (Yara Greyjoy), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), and Natalia Tena (Osha) are reuniting to play a game of Dungeons & Dragons, Entertainment Weekly reports. On Saturday, June 20 starting at 3 p.m. ET, the stars will come together with Dungeon Master Kate Welcome for a virtual campaign as part of D&D Live 2020: Roll w/ Advantage to raise money for Red Nose Day.





Just Shoot Me!

Hulu will be gifting us with a Just Shoot Me! reunion, and the gang is all coming back together for it. David Spade, Wendie Malick, George Segal, Enrico Colantoni, Laura San Giacomo, creator Steven Levitan, and director Pamela Fryman will all be taking a collective walk down memory lane and answering questions from fans. Hopefully this one goes a little more smoothly than the last "reunion" Spade put together for his Comedy Central show, Lights Out with David Spade. While originally expected to air on Tuesday, June 2, the reunion has been pushed back to a currently unannounced date.





Teen Wolf

The former teens of Teen Wolf will become the latest cast to virtually reunite — this time on the newly launched MTV Reunions (and yes, that does mean there are even more reunions in our future. Dylan O'Brien, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Arden Cho, and more will participate, all in honor of raising money for the First Responders First Charity. The reunion, originally supposed to air on Friday, June 5, has now been postponed in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.





Happy Endings

Casey Wilson confirms the reunion of cult classic "Happy Endings" and promises new material | Variety After Show presented by @NatGeo https://t.co/08SZDSGrBz pic.twitter.com/5ANTzOnJ4r — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2020

Rejoice, Happy Endings fans! Star Casey Wilson has confirmed to Variety that the cast of the fan-favorite comedy, which ended after three seasons on ABC, will reunite for a charity script reading that includes new material. "We're gonna get together and do a little new material... the writers, they're tapping away," she said. There's no word on when it'll air, but it's likely to be a charity event akin to the Parks and Recreation reunion that raised more than $2.8 million for America's COVID-19 Response Fund.